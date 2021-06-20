Miguel Oliveira is probably the fittest rider at this stage of the MotoGP season. Since KTM introduced a new chassis and a new fuel at Mugello, the Portuguese hasn’t missed a beat: second in the Italian GP, ​​winner in Catalonia and today in Germany he only bowed to a mammoth Marc Marquez.

Of 75 points made available in the last few races, Miguel took home 65, even if today there is the small regret of having found himself in a certain sense in the wrong place in those two or three laps in which a few drops of rain on the Sachsenring. While he was stuck in traffic, in fact, Marc opened that hole for a couple of seconds which then proved decisive.

“When it started raining it was the most critical moment of the race, because Marc was able to create a gap, while I was still in the group and Aleix slowed down too much in front. In those two or three laps I lost too much,” said Oliveira to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“Too bad because then I had the same pace as Marc. In fact, in some points I was even faster. But when I got close to him I had no more tires and he took advantage of it to make one more snatch. At that point, I decided to do it. settle for second place, “he added.

While underlining the great skills of Marquez in these conditions, Oliveira stressed that it was not a question of courage that dictated his escape, but also the traffic.

“I had the courage to push too, only I was a little further away and he had no one in front of him. But we know that he is very good at understanding the conditions of the grip and when it started to rain he realized that there is none. he needed to slow down too much. He took this risk, which allowed him to have a bit of leeway to consume less tires. “

Inside him there was not even too much hope that the Honda rival could suffer a physical decline in the final.

“I just thought that there was a rider in front of me. Maybe on another circuit I would have thought that with the pressure he could slow down a bit due to a physical drop. But he himself said that here he had no problems from a physical point of view. , so I knew there was a fast driver in front who could win the race. “

Finally, Miguel does not seem to have too much regret for the difficult start to the season, because it is something he has no way to remedy, so the only thing to do is to look to the future with optimism.

“We always have to look ahead. We had a very difficult start to the season and in particular I couldn’t finish the race. Now that I have made three consecutive podiums it is clear that I am more optimistic when I come to the track.”

“But I think it’s too early to think about the championship: there are still many races left and we don’t know if there will still be any changes to the calendar, so you have to try to always give your all to capitalize on every opportunity”, he concluded.