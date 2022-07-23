Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira said he was ready to fight against Islam Makhachev

Brazilian mixed martial artist (MMA) Charles Oliveira assessed his chances in a duel against Russian Islam Makhachev. This is reported MMA Junkie.

The Brazilian expressed confidence that he would be able to cope with the Russian fighter in the fight on the ground. “Parterre is his patrimony. Therefore, he will probably try to make a takedown and impose a fight. But if he does, he’ll be on the ground with the best submission in the league. Will he make it? Oliveira said.

The former holder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt summed up that he is ready for any scenario of the upcoming fight. On account of the Brazilian 11 victories in a row in the UFC.

Makhachev scored ten victories in a row. Their showdown will headline the UFC Abu Dhabi tournament on October 22. The winner will become the new UFC Lightweight Champion.