The big comeback

There was great anticipation for the return to the track of Miguel Oliveira for the Grand Prix of the Americas, given that the Portuguese had been forced to miss the second round of the season in Argentina due to the injury suffered following the collision with Marc Marquez in his home GP in Portimao. The RNF team rider did not disappoint, both in the Sprint and, above all, on the occasion of the actual race on the Texan circuit of Austin.

5th place by applause

Indeed, in both races, Oliveira finished in the points: while he crossed the finish line in eighth place on Saturday evening in Italy, the number 88 surpassed himself twenty-four hours later, passing under the checkered flag even in fifth position, behind Maverick Viñales. A satisfactory result therefore for the 28-year-old, moreover in a race where there were numerous crashes, which did not even spare the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The satisfaction

Reached by Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the GP, the Portuguese commented on his performance as follows: “I am very happy to have obtained this fifth positionon a circuit which, by the way, is not one of my favourites – he has declared – here it is difficult to be competitive. I got quite close to Maverick, and in the last couple of laps I was in control to get into the points. It’s a nice comeback and I’m happy with the work we’ve done.”

Past fears

Not an easy performance, therefore, not only due to the type of track, but also due to the not yet perfect conditions of the Portuguese rider, who is still struggling with leg pain: “I am physically destroyed – he added – My leg hurts, but we made a small change in the riding position which helped me a lot to save some energy. Behind Maverick I was competitive, apart from slow corner exits, where he is more used to controlling his movements. It’s in that area that I’d like to work to improve, because it doesn’t help prepare for overtaking and we have to take some risks. He was faster at some points on the track, but I can be satisfied. Last year here I was struggling a lot, and before coming here I was also very worried about the injury. I was a little scaredbut when I got on the bike they passed me”.