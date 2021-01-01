Fitness enthusiasts may often recommend using olive oil over other varieties of cooking oil, but do you know how it benefits the body? Famous fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala recently posted on Instagram. In it, he explained how olive oil is beneficial for health. He wrote, “Olive oil is a magical and multipurpose ingredient ranging from nutrition to skin and hair.” He enumerated the benefits of olive oil.

They told that it is rich in oxidants, it is full of monounsaturated fats. It has a ‘huge stock’ of anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from this, it helps in weight management and benefits skin and hair. He also described many varieties of olive oil. According to him, there are three varieties of olive oil.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil It is hundred percent pure. Its smoking point is very low, that is, if it is cooked on low heat, it can burn. It is empty due to any defect of taste or smell. It tastes great and is good for salads.

Virgin olive oil- The meaning of the word virgin indicates that the oil is extracted by pressing the olive. No external heat or chemicals are used and hence this oil is pure. It contains very little acid. According to Yasmin, this oil is suitable for frying and cooking.

Olive oil- This refined olive oil is made from a mixture. Charcoal and other chemicals are used to refine it. They do not alter the glyceride composition. This type of oil is better for regular cooking.

