The organization FACUA-Consumers in Action has detected significant price increases in sunflower oil sold by three supermarket chains.

Specifically, the organization confirmed this Monday an increase in 31 cents per liter in the one and five liter formats marketed by Mercadona, while this Tuesday—a day later—a similar phenomenon occurred in both Alcampo and Eroski, where there have been increases in between 17 and 20%.

“This is another example of the non-aggression pact maintained by large distribution chains for certain products such as own-brand oils or milk, in which they apply increases and decreases in parallel“, considers the organization.

In Mercadonathe five-liter bottle went from 6.91 euros to 8.50 euros (1.59 euros more), while the one-liter container registered an increase of 18.2% from one day to the next (from 1.48 at 1.75 euros).

Meanwhile, in Alcampo There has been an identical increase in the format of a liter of sunflower oil from its own brand, going from 1.48 to 1.75 euros. In the five-liter container, the price increase has been 20.5%, the exact amount to go from 7.05 to 8.50 euros.

In Eroskia liter of sunflower oil costs 17% more than at the beginning of the week, going from 1.58 to 1.85 euros. Although the price is 10 cents higher than the other two chains, the increase applied has been identical to that of its competitors (27 cents). However, in the five-liter format no increase has yet been applied, and it remains at 6.91 euros.

Although at the moment no similar movements have been detected in the competition, Facua suspects that over the next few days the rest of the supermarkets They will apply similar increases to match their prices.