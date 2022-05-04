The Evooleum event, held 20 years ago in Spain, awarded Brazilian Sabiá Blend Especial olive oil in tenth place.

Although it is Brazilian, Sabiá Blend Especial olive oil is little known by local consumers. A 250 ml bottle of the product costs about R$ 70, according to a quick internet search. A better-known olive oil, such as Andorinha, produced in Portugal and sold in Brazil, costs less than R$40 in a 500 ml bottle.

Ministry will count on sommerliers to inspect olive oil

Sabiá olive oil is produced in Santo Antonio do Pinhal (SP), in Serra da Mantiqueira. The brand belongs to journalist Bia Pereira and administrator and publicist Bob Vieira da Costa.

The two started planting the first olive trees in 2014, but the first batch of olive oils was only produced in 2018, and was never commercialized. The first bottles of the brand only hit the market in 2020, according to the Isto É portal.

After reaching the market, Sabiá had a successful trajectory and has already received more than 40 awards.

+Learn to identify counterfeit or defective oils

The product is available at company website for values ​​ranging from R$ 79 to R$ 84.

It is also possible to schedule visits to Fazenda do Campo Alto, where it is made, and to better understand the olive oil production process.

