Andalusia has consolidated its weight in Spanish foreign trade after reaching 40,173 million euros In exports in 2024, a growth of 4.2% year -on -year, which places it as the second community that has contributed the most to the progress of the country’s external sales.

In a context of national stagnationwhere average growth has been barely 0.2%, the region has been the only one of the four large exporters that has increased its external turnover, compared to the falls of Catalonia (-0.5%), Madrid (-5 , 4%) and Valencian Community (-2.7%).

This differential behavior has been based on a strong sector diversification, with a notable increase in two key sectors: olive oil, which has grown by 39% and has reached a new record of 4,570 million euros in sales, and The aeronautical industry, which has registered a 35.1% riseto 2,703 million. This dynamism has allowed Andalusia to overcome the fall in the prices of energy raw materials and the context of weakness of international trade.

Reinforce the commercial surplus

The good performance of the Andalusian foreign sector has also been reflected in the commercial balance, which has been very close to the balance, with a 97.2%coverage rate, almost seven points above the national average (90.5% ). However, if energy matters are excluded, whose volatility has affected both imports and exports, Andalusia has registered a non -energy commercial surplus of 9,243 million euroswith a coverage rate of 137.9%. This behavior contrasts with the Spanish average, which has closed the year with a non -energy commercial deficit of 9,833 million and A coverage rate 40.6 points lower than Andalusian.

Diversification has not only been sectorial, but also geographical. Andalusia has achieved increase their exports in seven of the ten main marketshighlighting the growth in China (+16.2%) and Morocco (+12.5%), which have become two of the three destinations that have promoted Andalusian sales most. Belgiumwith an increase of 37.7%, it has been the country with the highest growth within Top 10.

In absolute terms, Germany remains the first destination of Andalusian exports, with 4,624 million euros in sales ( +8.1%), followed by France (4,150 million, +0.6%), Italy (3,722 million, +10.4%) and Portugal (3,564 million , -0.7%). United States, first non -European destinationhas registered a slight fall of 2.8%, weighed down by the 40% decrease in fuel exports.

Seville leads growth

The dynamism of foreign trade has been generalized in the community, with six of the eight growing provinces. Seville has been the one that has increased its exports, with an increase of 22.2%, consolidating as The most exporting provincewith 9,977 million euros in sales. Its weight has been key not only in Andalusia, but at the national level, being the province that has contributed the most to Export growth in Spain (+0.5%).

Together with Seville, they have also registered significant advances Cordova (+14.4%), Grenade (+14.8%) and Jaén (+8.1%), while Almería (+0.4%) and Malaga (+1.6%) have managed to close the year with positive figures. On the other hand, Cádiz (-10.3%) and Huelva (-2%), more exposed to the volatility of the energy sector, have registered declines in their external sales.

He olive oil It has continued to be the star product of Andalusian exports, representing 11.4% of the total foreign sales. However, the aeronautical sector, with a growth of 35%, has gained weight within the export structure, placing itself as the fifth chapter in sales, with 7% of the total.

In the agri -food field, Fruits have increased by 8.7%up to 2,938 million euros, while vegetables (4,217 million, +0.5%) have managed to recover after a complicated start of the year. Likewise, the preparations of vegetables and fruits have grown by 21.6%, to 887 million.

The industrial sector has also shown signs of strength. Beyond aeronautical growth, the metal minerals (+13.2%), copper and its manufactures (+12.9%) and mechanical devices (+4%), which have allowed to compensate for the 4.6%drop in Fuels and mineral oilsthe first export chapter of Andalusia.