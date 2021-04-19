Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

UAE team rider Diego Olissi is looking forward to returning to the races after a period of stoppage due to an irregular heartbeat, and Italian Ulyssi is planning to participate in the classic Ardennes races in which he has previously performed strongly, and is also looking forward to participating in Tour Italy next month. Olissi thanked everyone in the Emirates team for standing by him during the difficult circumstances he had experienced and said: “I received great support from all my colleagues, and dozens of messages and calls arrived from my cyclist and team employees, which reflects the spirit of cooperation and the family atmosphere in the team. Wonderful thanks to the achievements of my colleague Tady Bogstar and other distinguished young riders, and during this period I will try to help them with advice and advice and to share my experiences with them. I would also like to thank all the team’s fans in the Emirates for their continuous support, and we promise them to provide the best performance in the next two months, and to raise the UAE flag high in the Italy tour. ” Ulyssi recounted his suffering with heart bites, saying: “I was very shocked to find out that my heart was not well, and I did not understand how it happened. I am a professional cyclist, fit and winning races, and I always felt in good health and there was no sign of a problem. So, I felt anxious when the medical staff told me that an MRI would be necessary to find out the cause of the irregular heartbeat. ”He added,“ When I found myself faced with these unexpected circumstances, I had just finished one of the best seasons with the Emirates team, where I performed strongly. In a series of races from January to October, she managed to join the top ten list in the UCI individual rankings. I had started my preparations for this season, looking forward to another great year with the team. Fortunately, the medical staff on the team was able to spot the problem early during the regular medical checks requested by the team and the UCI. The arrhythmia during physical exertion raised the concerns of the medical staff. And after an ultrasound examination and another MRI, the medical staff reached a diagnosis of myocarditis. ” He continued: «I had to undergo a period of absolute rest for several months, which means stopping cycling, in addition to making a few other visits to the clinic in order to reach a full diagnosis. And I remember at this point that life isn’t just cycling – there are more important things. For professional riders, our vision of these matters is often different, as everything we do is limited to eating, sleeping, breathing and cycling, so this period came to remind me that life is much broader and more comprehensive than that. While we were in quarantine in the UAE at the end of last year, so this period was a great opportunity to spend time with the family. In the first months, I had to surrender to absolute rest, so I abstained from all forms of training. After the results of the positive medical examinations appeared, I slowly resumed training, and underwent all the necessary checks to ensure maximum safety, as we paid attention to my health first and then training. He concluded, “I feel a lot better this season, as I have participated in two races so far, and have started to regain my fitness level, but that will take some time. Getting back to the races was a taste for victory for me, nothing like the immersive team environment and the feeling of enthusiasm in racing.