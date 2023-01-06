There are those in the national team who will never get there, despite years of commitment and effort, and those who instead… don’t know which one to choose. Like Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise: England, France, Nigeria and Algeria are fighting over it.

There are those in the national team who will never get there, despite years of commitment and effort, and those who instead… don’t know which one to choose. There are many players with two nationalities, and therefore eligible for different selections. The latest examples are those of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, who have both become England players in recent years although they could also play for Ireland, should Southgate continue not to call them. After all, the new rules are clear: as long as you don’t play an official match (i.e. part of a FIFA tournament or sanctioned by a continental confederation like UEFA, therefore not friendlies) with a selection, you still have the possibility to change your mind. But what happens when there are four possible choices and not two? See also Mediterranean Games 2022: the magnificent 7 of the blue middle distance course

FORMER CHELSEA AND CITY — The … new Januzaj (always remembering that the Belgian could play, as well as with the Red Devils, with England, Albania, Kosovo and Turkey) is called Michael Olise and is one of the new stars of Crystal Palace. The midfielder has gone through the academies of Chelsea and Manchester City, but hasn’t convinced either club to give him a chance at the top. Palace took care of it, who now find themselves a particularly versatile player (he can also play in attack) and above all in demand. And not just from the big names. As explained by the DailyMaila real tug of war is underway between four national teams to ensure his performance: England, France, Nigeria and Algeria are fighting over it.

FOURPOSSIBILITY — A question … of the family, because the footballer was born in England (1), from a French family (2), with Nigerian and Algerian origins (3 and 4). Poker served, therefore, complete with courtship. In fact, the tabloid explains that in recent months even the manager of the Three Lions Southgate has taken the field to convince Olise to choose England. A necessary intervention, if we consider that when it comes to youth national teams, Olise has already taken the field with the French under-18 and under-21 national teams. Much fewer chances for the two African selections, considering that at the beginning of 2022 Nigeria had included him among the possible squads for the African Cup of Nations, but was told “no, thank you” by the midfielder. But now he is in the midst of a clash between his homeland and the one where he was born and raised. And the choice, of course, will not be easy. See also F1 | Ricciardo: the future in Mercedes ... as a third driver?

January 6 – 3.28pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Olise #footballer #demand #national #teams #England #France #Nigeria #Algeria