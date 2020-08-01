Dear China, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has closed two border check posts since January. Due to this, many goods, including essential equipment, medicine, machinery coming to Nepal via China have been stranded at the border for the last 8-9 months. Due to tensions in relations with India, Nepal sought China’s help for import of essential commodities. But, Olly did not know that his friend China Ain would cheat on the spot. Now there is a possibility of shortage of essential commodities in Nepal.China and Nepal had constructed border checkposts at Rasuvagadhi-Kerung and Tatopani-Khasa for bilateral trade. Through this route, medicines, essential food items and essential supplies are supplied in Nepal. China has closed both these checkposts since January as an excuse for the corona virus infection. Despite repeated requests from the Government of Nepal, China is not ready to open these routes.

There may be shortage of essential goods in Nepal

According to a report by the Nepali website Myripublica, China’s undeclared captivity in Nepal has led to a shortage of essential commodities. Chinese equipment associated with the Singati Hydropower Project has been stranded at the Bord checkpost for the past 8 months. Due to this the construction of the project is also delayed, while the cost is increasing day by day.

China is not listening to Nepali government

Chinese traders have requested the government to talk to China and open these check posts as soon as possible. According to the Nepal National Entrepreneur Federation, more than 1,000 trucks carrying goods are stuck in Kerung only. At the same time, according to officials of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, China has not received any response despite repeated requests.



China closes border due to Corona’s havoc in Nepal

This report says that Chinese authorities have deferred the issue of opening the border in view of poor ways to deal with the corona virus epidemic in Nepal. Explain that the corona virus cases are increasing rapidly in Nepal. According to the latest information, 59573 people have been found infected in Nepal so far, out of which 383 people have died. The actual status of infection in Nepal is also not known due to low number of corona virus testing.