Imperia – L’Olio Roi Imperiese wins the third victory of the season in the men’s Serie A by volleyball and adds further satisfaction. In fact, the Fipap Federal Court of Appeal upheld the defense against the match played in Cuneo with the Subalcuneo. The match in the first degree, on the appeal of the Piedmontese, was given a 9-0 win at Federico Raviola’s Subalcuneo, following the Imperiese’s serve from 7 meters instead of 6 meters. The verdict of the Court of Appeal “revokes the attribution of the victory to Subalcuneo with a score of 9-0, sends the Fipap championships office for the new programming of the match”.

The match, which on the field had been won by the square led by Parussa, will be replayed. On the seventh day of Serie A, Olio Roi Imperiese conquered Mondovì with a clear 9-2 over Gilberto Torino’s Merlese Alusic Acqua San Bernardo. Mondovì’s captain was on duty, struggling with an annoying contracture. The Imperia squad took the lead for 4-0 before conceding a game to the hosts. Enrico Parussa was joined by shoulder Davide Amoretti and by full-backs Mariano Papone and Marco Parussa. The Imperia have stretched up to 6-1, Merlese has won her second game before the break. The recovery was a formality for Olio Roi. Ranking: Pallapugno Albeisa 7, Barbero Virtus Langhe, Marchisio Nocciole Cortemilia 5, Roero Isolamenti Canalese 4, Roi Imperiese Oil 3, San Bernardo Subalcuneo Water, Alusic Acqua San Benrardo Merlese, Tealdo Scotta Alta Langa 2, Heraldry Castagnole Lanze, Augusto Manzo 1

B series

On the third day, a heavy 9-1 defeat of Giovanni Matis’ Don Dagnino Andora in Ceva against Srt Progetti. Pieve di Teco by Matteo Molli prevailed 9-0 for medical forfeit of Acqua San Bernardo San Biagio. Ranking: Pieve di Teco 3, Srt Progetti Ceva 2, Acqua San Bernardo San Biagio 1, Bcc Pianfei Pro Paschese, Don Dagnino Andora 0.

Series C1

In group A, Jacopo Guasco’s Imperiese wins, in Dolcedo for 9-8 on Mirco Piccardo’s Sommariva Bormidese. The Friends of the Castle of Germano Aicardi surrendered 9-5 in Cortemilia. –

