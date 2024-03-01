Erba massacre: Olindo asks to be able to stay with his wife and also talks about the Castagna brothers

The debate began this morning in the courtroom of the Court of Brescia on the request for the possible review of the life sentence trial of Olindo and Rosa, the two spouses who in 2011 were definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for Erba massacre. Yesterday, come on Telelombardy, a letter that Romano wrote on the eve of this new stage of the trial was read. His words.

The Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia met in these hours to discuss the possible review of the life sentences of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, the spouses held responsible, in May 2011, for the infamous Erba massacre. The defense will present the new evidence and their strategy so that, according to them, after 18 years, it will be demonstrated that it was not their clients who carried out the massacre.

In the courtroom, in addition to the defendants, also Azouz Marzouk, who said he was excited by this new opportunity to get to the truth and the real culprits. He told journalists that in the first few months he too was convinced of Rosa and Olindo's guilt, only to completely change his mind about a year later.

Yesterday, on the eve of this new stage of the trial, Telelombardy brought to attention one letter written by Olindo Romano. The man reiterated that what he has missed most in recent years and what he asks for is just being together with his wife. Subsequently, he also spoke about the recent statements of the Castagna brothers: