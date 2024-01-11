From Opera prison, very happy, Olindo Romano called his wife Rosa to share his joy and hope

After learning of the admission of the request for review of his sentence and that of his wife, Olindo wanted to call Rosa to share a moment that caused a strong emotion. The possibility, albeit remote, is to see the trial that sentenced them to life imprisonment for the Erba massacre reopened.

17 years after that terrible 11 December 2006, in which one of the most brutal massacres in Italy in memory was carried out, the trial could be reopened which saw spouses Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi convicted for the murder of 4 people.

What opened up the possibility was the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bresciawhich admitted the request presented in September by the spouses' lawyers for a review of the sentence.

The pool of lawyers assisting Olindo and Rosa explained that the decision was reached to present an application, as they were in possession of new evidence and new testimonies that could completely change the cards on the table.

The hope and the objective, as explained by the lawyer Schembri to Fanpage.it, is to be able to reopen the process and bring his clients to a complete absolution.

Olindo's call to Rosa

As soon as he learned of this decision of the judges of Brescia, Olindo he immediately wanted to call Rosa. He is in fact in Opera prison, while she is in Bollate, but they have never interrupted their relationships and communications.

He would have telephoned her, as explained by one of their lawyers, for share happiness but above all hope for the possible cancellation of the sentence which sees them both sentenced to life imprisonment.

Rosa found out about it before him, from television. While Olindo found out directly from his lawyer.

The latter said that Romano, upon hearing the news, appeared a little disorientatedbut still a lot happy.

On the other side, the Castagna brotherswho however have a sister, mother and nephew in the massacres, absolutely remain convinced of the guilt of the spouses. For them a new trial can never have a different result and, if the same new trial should occur, the two they would not constitute a civil party.