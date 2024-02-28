Olindo and Rosa, sculptures in the square in Erba

Two life-size sculptures depicting Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi appeared in Erba during the nightprecisely in the center of the market square a few steps from the site of the tragedy.

The two subjects placed in front of a gold-coated video camera are portraits in the famous pose of the bow and arrow performance by Marina Abramovic and Ulay: “Rest energy”.

The action claimed by the Italian artist Nicolò Tomaini on the social pages is the attack on the “entertainment society”.

The work is in fact accompanied by a paper text signed by the well-known Turin critic Filippo Mollea Ceirano with which the city was plastered.









The statue of Rosa in the square in Erba