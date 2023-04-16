The deputy attorney general of Milan, Cuno J. Tarfusser, has asked the Brescia Court of Appeal to review the trial that sentenced Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi to life imprisonment for the massacre in Erba (Co) on 11 December 2006. that evening three women and a child were killed one after the other and the husband of one of the women was seriously injured.

In 58 pages, Tarfusser dismantles the cornerstones of that sentence and the three main evidences for the conviction (a bloodstain of one of the women killed, found in Olindo’s car; the testimony of the survivor, Mario Frigerio, who later died years ago and the confession of Olindo and Rosa themselves on January 10, 2007) and lists three new pieces of evidence gathered by the defendants’ defense with the technical advice of 17 luminaries of medicine and psychiatry.

Tarfusser begins by recalling the inconsistencies not mentioned in the sentence. The first is that the crimes were “committed with pointed weapons and blunt instruments that will never be found”. The second is that of the testimony of Frigerio who at the first interrogation did not accuse either Rosa or Olindo, claiming that he had been attacked by an unknown olive-skinned man. Version repeated in subsequent meetings and then changed after weeks only on a cue from a lieutenant of the carabinieri who continues to insist on Olindo.

The third inconsistency is precisely that of the January 10 confession of Rosa and Olindo. In fact, the two had always proclaimed themselves innocent, even in the interrogation two days earlier, on 8 January. The investigators had made them meet in prison by intercepting them, as well as before the arrest they had done both at home and in their car. Evidence of guilt had never emerged from those wiretaps, and indeed the two wondered about who could have been the author of the massacre. Tarfusser underlines in this regard as in the sentences: «No space is given to the interrogations of 8 January 2007, only two days before those in which they make the “confessions”. Neither of the two sentences deals with them, they have no value, they are tamquam non essent. Yet they are, in my opinion and as far as I will say, of great, fundamental importance because they are preparatory to confessions”.

According to the prosecutor, “the self-accusing statements of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi are to be considered false acquiescent confessions”. This is “the result reached by the consultants” on the basis of the “most recent and advanced scientific data which correspond to the criteria which, if lacking, make the confessions false”.

As for the blood test of the victim Valeria Cherubini on Olindo’s car, the magistrate writes that “one cannot fail to point out that it is a test that exudes critical issues that have never been evaluated by the courts of merit which have never questioned, nor the origin of the bloodstain, nor the chain of custody from the moment of its discovery”.

Among the ‘new’ elements that emerged on the basis of a consultancy, which would cast doubt on the conviction of Rosa and Olindo, the pg Cuno Tarfusser points out the unreliability of the witness, in the meantime deceased, Mario Frigerio, the survivor of the Erba massacre.

“These innovations can be summarized as follows: failure to evaluate the suitability to give testimony, carried out on the basis of the reconstruction of wiretaps that never entered the trial, which highlight cognitive deficits not reported in Dr. Cetti’s report. The new element is constituted by the decoding of the environmental interceptions during the hospital stay of the witness, in which the administration of the clinical test is mentioned by the children but of which there is no trace in the medical report”.

“Clinical data acquired after 2010 which, applied to the specific case, demonstrate that Frigerio developed, following the attack, a cognitive dysfunction caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, cardiac arrest, hemorrhagic shock and focal brain lesions – continues the text – Given the seriousness of the individual neuroinjurious events, their concomitance in an elderly and hypertensive subject has certainly led to an overall deterioration of the cognitive functions necessary to give valid testimony. New data that are obtained from the transcripts of environmental interceptions, never carried out before, which highlight and demonstrate the presence of cognitive dysfunctions typically observable in cases with the neurological pathology described above”.

In short, “from the never transcribed wiretaps it emerges without any doubt that Mario Frigerio suffered from the late effects due to carbon monoxide poisoning, which in turn caused an anterograde amnesia. The antegrade amnesiac is a subject pathologically susceptible to the distorting effects of suggestions. The patient with anterograde amnesia is to be considered a school case for the inability to give valid testimony”.

These would be “new scientific data” which lead to the “conclusion” that in relation to the statements made on 20, 26 December 2006 and 2 January 2007 “the witness was progressively induced to adhere to suggestions which led to the installation of a false memory about the correspondence between the unknown aggressor and Olindo Romano”.