Moved! Olinda Castaneda Live one of the best moments of your life when you get pregnant. The model recently announced the good news and assured that it is a miracle to have been able to conceive a baby at the age of 40 and after having suffered a loss at the beginning of the year.

In a report presented by Magaly Medina, she shared details of how she found out about the news and mentioned that she believed she would no longer be able to have children after being diagnosed with endometriosis at the beginning.

Olinda Castañeda assures that she did not expect to get pregnant

Olinda Castañeda revealed that this news came as a surprise to them and told how she found out, along with her husband, that they were going to become parents. It is worth mentioning that they each have two children from their previous commitments.

“Really yes (it is a miracle that I am pregnant), so that the Holy Spirit has blessed us in this way and then we took the test and it came out positive,” he said.

“Actually, after the loss we had, it was a complicated, difficult and really difficult time. The doctors did not help us, because they detected the beginnings of endometriosis… They had to see if they could completely remove my uterus (…) We found out about this pregnancy in September, nor did we expect it, “he explained.

Olinda Castañeda reveals that a Dominican pastor blessed her womb

The model said that before confirming her pregnancy they went to a cult: “A pastor from the Dominican Republic had come, he grabbed me and touched me and told me: ‘Bless your belly, you will give birth'”.

For his part, Christian Marcial, Castañeda’s husband, said: “I am super happy, greatly grateful to God because a child is always a blessing, because we thought that we would no longer be able to have a child.”