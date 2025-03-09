Olinda Silvano, the artist who paints live in Arco: “Indigenous women are not illiterate”

Visiting arc is a beautiful and enriching experience, but very demanding. The 214 galleries that make up the contemporary art fair that is being held this week in Madrid, occupy two huge pavilions of the IFEMA fairgrounds. They are very easy to get lost, stop continuously and contemplate the wide range of works proposed by each collection. Although there is one that has achieved the very difficult mission of differentiating. And he has done it for being, literally ‘alive’, in process, performing. The artist of the Shipibo-Konibo Olinda Silvano has managed to stop time and transport the public beyond paintings, sculptures, gallery owners and guided tours. While people walk, she paints, she believes, she sings. And with it breaks the arc dynamics. Catch.

Olinda Silvano’s proposal is part of the central section of the fair, which this year is dedicated to the Amazon, with the title Wametisé, which means ‘names named’. The Brazilian Denilson Beniwa and the Colombian María Willis have been the commissioners of the particular show that proposes a dialogue between the artists of this area of ​​the American and West continent, rescuing the myths of the indigenous peoples. It has more than 20 artists distributed in 15 galleries.

The work of Olinda Silvano, whose town is located in the Peruvian Amazon, is a ‘Kené’, an art that he learned from his grandmother when he was a child. It is a traditional practice that is transmitted especially between women and that consists of painting geometric patterns on ceramic, wood or on the body itself. The artist begins to explain her work while continuing to draw green lines with her brush. “This is the design of the famous ‘Kené’ that has empowered us as an indigenous woman. It represents the energy of medicinal plants, ayahuasca, flowers and Piri Piri. And also to our river and the song, ”he tells eldiario.es.

Then, he begins to sing while he continues with his hand the route of other strokes previously made, these black. After several seconds singing a melody, he stops, looks back. It gives space for pause and internalize what has been heard, and continues with its description. “This is energy. I say that I paint with my hand very strongly, inspiration from my mind and that I am guiding it to bring my identity to Madrid, that of the Shipibo-Konibo nation, ”he says.

Olinda Silvano shares that in his town they are “muralist women” and that belongs to a group of artisan mothers Soi Noma, to which men also belong: “We seek gender equality. Here we must not discriminate against anyone because discrimination hurts. We are all the same and we have the same rights. ”

The artist indicates that they sell her works, embroidery, jewelry and murals, her art, to educate her children and feed their families. “And thus survive as a woman, that before we were not considered as workers, only as housewives. In the home there is a lot of work, but it is not recognized. We are doctors, teachers and everything in the house, but without salary, ”he laments. From here to value as an “honor” to be in arc and publicize your people.

An art that heals and opens doors

“Indigenous women are not illiterate. We know ancestral knowledge. These are our titles, ”he defends. “You never have to be ashamed of our identity because the country is migrant, and we are all equal, with the same blood,” he says. The artist indicates that indigenous peoples live “within the jungle, not in the city”, but that in turn they are forced to migrate to them in search of opportunities: “The community will not arrive for help to make visible our identity and work. In the city it is easier, but there are many discriminators. ”





Olinda Silvano points to their leaders for the role they play when perpetuating this treatment, since she considers that among those discriminators are the “people who enter to govern the country and think that they are most important, only because they have power.” The artist remembers that this power is granted to them by “their community, their city and its people.” “If he or she were alone, the city would not go ahead,” and once they leave their positions, that power disappears. Therefore, he claims that when you have that power “we must support and contribute more in culture.” “Culture makes us grow. Makes less crime, less discriminations and more opportunities, which is what our families need, ”he says

The artist also defends that what he generates art also contributes, and launches a message to all “abandoned women, the women who cry, those who want to die, those who want to drown: ‘Do not drown, grab the brush, paint, look for creativity, make art, that art will heal them and give them the opportunity, open doors.’” In the same way, he invites not to think that age is the one that determines them, so from girls to the old age they can use their creations to improve their lives, within that he recognizes that “the young spirit makes reaching further”: “It does not matter age. I know because I learned. Talent is discovered along the way. ”