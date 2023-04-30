Mom again! olinda castaneda announced the birth of her third baby this Saturday, April 29. The little girl came into this world after a caesarean section performed on her mother, who had been hospitalized in a clinic for days before. Through her social networks, the model broke the news and presented it to her fans. In addition, she revealed her name and posed very happily next to her partner, the businessman Christian Marcial. The ex-figure of show business dedicated a few words to the little girl that she is in good health.

Olinda Castañeda is moved to present her daughter

After holding her in her arms, Castañeda shared some photos on her Instagram account. “I present to you my princess. Welcome Arlett“, he wrote. In another snapshot, he shows the first minutes of the baby’s life. As is recalled, the young woman announced in September 2022 that she was pregnant and could not believe it, because she had some health problems at that time .

Olinda Castañeda becomes a mother for the third time. Photo: Instagram

However, the delivery was uneventful and the family celebrates this birth. Days before, the couple had appeared on “Magaly TV, the firm” to talk about the change of religion and their new life directed in faith.

Olinda Castañeda proud of her new life

In the interview, he assured that he no longer misses the nights out or the controversies that he starred in. “Drinking no longer makes me want, I no longer want. Sometimes I have a glass of wine when we are eating meat and I don’t like it, I don’t feel good. It really is something that the Holy Spirit has done in me,” he said.

“The Spirit has managed to remove little by little all the dirt that I had to be able to live in holiness, because that is what the word says, it is not to say that I am going to spend the whole day on my knees praying and not going out, everything has its time” Olinda added.

Who is the husband of Olinda Castañeda?

A few years ago, Olinda Castañeda began a relationship with Christian Marcial and they married in November 2020. On her social networks, the model shared the news and received hundreds of congratulations from her fans and loved ones. According to LinkedIn, he has businesses related to technology. He is a graduate of the ESAN University and holds the position of CEO at the Latam Technology company.