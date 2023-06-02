Dimas responds to Micheletto in race-2 of the semifinals. Rafinha, Cutrupi and Sacon decide in extra time. The Blues are waiting for Naples or Feldi

It wasn’t a catwalk like in match 1 in Pescara, but in the end what matters for Olimpus Roma is the conquest of the Serie A New Energy championship final. D’Orto’s Blues need extra time to beat the Adriatic, conquer the second, decisive, point of the series, continue to cradle a tricolor dream.

complex match — At the PalaOlgiata match more complex than expected for Olympus Rome. Which goes under at the opening for Micheletto's goal and is saved several times by the woodwork (six hit by the Abruzzo players) and by Ducci's saves. The usual Dimas takes care of waking up the packed Roman team from their torpor: the Brazilian star's goal takes game-2 of the semi into extra time. Here the Blues take the lead: Rafinha guesses the corner from distance and brings forward for the first time Olympus Roma, Cutrupi and Sacon sign the decisive stretch.

derby, act four — On Saturday the other semi, the one between Napoli Futsal and Feldi Eboli, with the Azzurri ahead 1-0 in the all-Campanian series. Cacau’s boys serve the match point within the friendly walls of Cercola, at the Volpi di Samperi all that remains is a blitz to go to game-3. Kick off at 18, live TV on SKY Sport.

the championship board — This is the league table of the playoffs, Serie A New Energy

Quarter finals

1) Naples-Meta Catania (match-1 5-4, match-2 5-3)

2) Feldi Eboli-Sandro Abate (5-4, 2-1)

3) Pescara-Came Dosson 7-2 (5-6, 4-2)

4) Olympus Rome-L84 (4-2, 4-1)

Semifinalthe – race-2 (possibly race-3 03-04/06)

X) Naples-Feldi Eboli 03/06 at 18 (3-2)

Y) Olympus Rome-Pescara 4-1 aet (4-0)

The final (race-1 13/06, race-2 17/06, possibly race-3 19/06)

Winner X-Olympus Rome

June 2 – 08:35

