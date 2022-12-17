The Blues defeat Italservice Pesaro 3-0 and close the gap on the leaders, stopped on a par in Pescara, taking points from all their direct rivals. The first time of the City of Melilli

The twelfth day is a completely pro Olimpus Roma round. D’Orto’s Blues redeemed themselves against whoever took away the Super Cup, they won 3-0 in the second half (with Cutrupi, Schininà and the former Marcelinho) taking points from practically all their direct opponents. First of all against Napoli, stopped at 2-2 in Pescara with Fortino missing a penalty kick in the final, expertly neutralized by super Mammarella. If the summit is closer, now four lengths away, the others are further away from the capitolini: Pescara is third but five lengths behind Olympus Roma, Came Dosson (who draws in Avellino in one of the advances) at -6 , Real San Giuseppe, Sandro Abate and Feldi Eboli in full crisis (at the fourth stop in a row) are even at -8. There is Olimpus Roma behind Napoli Futsal. See also F1 | Monaco: Leclerc on pole, two Ferraris in the front row, Perez crashes

THE OTHERS — In the other matches of the twelfth day of Serie A New Energy another 2-2, in Sestu: Ciampino ahead 2-0 in the first half with Thorp and Portuga but come back in the second half by a Monastir who snatches the draw thanks to goals from Quintairos and Moura . Thrilling success for the City of Melilli: the first victory in Serie A is a 4-3 in the salvation clash with Futsal Pistoia, tamed with a goal by Bocci 15 “from the sound of the siren.

THE SUMMARY — Sandro Abate-Came Dosson 2-2, Feldi Eboli-Real San Giuseppe 5-7, City of Melilli-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 4-3, Olimpus Roma-Italservice Pesaro 3-0, 360GG Monastir-Ciampino Aniene 2-2, Futsal Pescara – Napoli Futsal 2-2, L84-Fortitudo Pomezia (18/12, 6.15 pm, live on Sky Sport), Petrarca-Meta Catania (8.45 pm, live on Sky Sport). Ranking: Napoli 31, Olimpus Roma 27, Futsal Pescara 22, Came Dosson 21, Real San Giuseppe, Sandro Abate and Feldi Eboli 19, Meta Catania and L84 17, Ciampino Aniene 14, 360GG Monastir 13, Italservice Pesaro 12, Fortitudo Pomezia* 11 , Petrarca 8, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 7, City of Melilli 4. *one game less. See also Here are the validities of the 2023 Italian rallies approved by ACI Sport

WOMEN’S SERIES — Lazio beat Vis Fondi 4-0 in the advance of Serie A Puro Bio. Now the others: the highlight is TikiTaka Francavilla-Bitonto, a clash between the leaders, with the Abruzzo players who have a game to recover. This is the schedule for the day: Lazio-Vis Fondi 4-0, VIP-Italcave Real Statte, Rovigo Orange-Pelletterie, Female Molfetta-Pescara Female, Kick Off-PSB Irpinia, TikiTaka Francavilla-Bitonto, City of Falconara-Audace Verona. Ranking: TikiTaka Francavilla* and Bitonto 28, City of Falconara* 25, Pescara* 24, Kick Off 22, Lazio 17, VIP 15, Pelletterie and Audace Verona 12, Rovigo Orange and PSB Irpinia 10, Italcave Real Statte* 6, Vis Fondi 1. *one game less.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 00:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Olimpus #Roma #cover #Napoli #closer