Olimpo returned to the national media agenda in the worst way. The Bahía Blanca team that currently plays for Federal A It is news for a really serious event that has as its protagonist the now former coach of the first team, Alejandro Abaurre.

Cachorro, as DT is known, was the one who led Aurinegro in the last season and everything seemed to indicate that he would continue to command Olimpo after an acceptable campaign, in which the objective of promotion to the First National was not achieved. However, days after being ratified in office, the Abaurre announced on the club’s social networks his departure from the institution, according to his statement, for “personal reasons.”

Abaurre, now a former coach of Olimpo.

But, with the passing of the hours, a Bahian media called Brújula 24 revealed the true reason for the coach’s departure. According to this site, it was not his own decision but the club decided to remove him from the technical direction after the leaders held a meeting with the squad, who would have involved Abaurre in a sex scandal.

According to Brújula 24, the footballers accused the coach of asking “sexual favors” to some players in exchange for minutes on the court. “ It is a violin. Do not continue because we denounce it “ , was what the athletes told the aurinegra authorities, according to what the local media revealed. Such testimony would have caused the dismissal of the Mendoza disguised as resignation.

Brújula 24 also comments that, in dialogue with one of its journalists, an aurinegro leader confessed: “I couldn’t confirm anything, but there were unclear situations between the coach and at least one player.”

Other times: Olympus facing red in the Libertadores de América.

Although in On the position of the directive committee was different. In an interview with Super Miter Deportivo, Ángel Tuma, president of Olimpo, defended Abaurre: “It did not end with a good relationship with the squad. There was a discussion with them and the physical trainer sided with the players, it is incredible. After that, the relationship was broken. I put my hands on fire for Abaurre. Desmiento totally that there was some kind of sexual complaint or something sexual “.

Despite the denial, the priest of Aurinegro added: “If it happened, it is very serious“A sensitive fact that should be clarified by the players or the coach himself, who until now have not referred to the issue.