From a complaint by gender violence Against the player Enzo Fragoza, the Olimpo de Bahía Blanca club decided to “remove him from the squad temporarily”.

“The Olimpo Club has become aware of facts reported through social networks regarding a possible situation of gender violence and threats. This would involve a player from the Liga del Sur squad,” began the statement shared in the last hours at the social media.

The complaint referred to by the club has to do with Enzo Fragosa (20) who was accused by his ex-partner and mother of his one-year-old daughter for gender violence and for threatening to stab her.

“He threatened me that he was going to stab me, before any fight there was always the threat to kill me. I was with him for three years but after two years the mistreatment began,” said Juliana (23) in dialogue with C5N.

I got tired. I don’t want to be one more. ENZO FRAGOZA! Remember that name and that face. If something happens to me, it was him. I DO NOT WANT TO DIE. He has threatened me with death. pic.twitter.com/U1yOJxagbm – 𝔍𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆 ❌ (@JulianaOrellano) February 15, 2021

After filing the complaint at the woman’s police station in Bahía Blanca, Juliana said that the player contacted her through different false accounts and explained that, so far, no perimeter restriction had been established nor was she given an anti-panic button : “Justice did not give me anything after reporting, no support or protection.”

“I denounced because I was afraid for me and my daughter and I want all the girls to report, not to be afraid of the person who threatens them, “said the young woman who has been separated from the player for a year.

From the club they assured that “in case the events described in social networks are also channeled through the respective criminal complaint, the club makes itself available to provide all the tools at your fingertips and contribute to Justice”.

One of the posts of the young woman who denounced the player Enzo Fragoza de Olimpo de Bahía Blanca for gender violence.

They also clarified that with this decision, “the Board of Directors reaffirms its commitment to the values ​​of equality and respect for essential rights.” And they added: “It is the fundamental basis to fulfill the duty we have as a society to eradicate gender violence in all its expressions.”

In this sense, they expressed that based on what happened, a “protocol of action was drawn up in the face of alleged cases of gender violence” and will be carried out mandatory trainings for all players of all categories and disciplines.

“With full awareness that the Club has a great social, containment and transformative function, convinced that the Olimpo Club cannot be oblivious to this legitimate struggle for respect and equal rights and in order to put its commitment into practice , It has been decided conduct mandatory gender training for all soccer players of all categories, as well as for the rest of the players who participate in the different activities of the club ”, they wrote.

The statement from Olimpo de Bahía Blanca after removing one of its players from the squad due to a complaint of gender violence.

A few weeks ago, the Bahía Blanca team, which currently plays for Federal A, also made headlines for a serious event that featured the now former first team coach, Alejandro Abaurre.

Abaurre announced on the club’s social networks his departure from the institution, according to his statement, for “personal reasons.” A medium from Bahia called la Compass 24 revealed that the real reason for the coach’s departure was because the players accused him of asking “sexual favors” to some players in exchange for minutes on the court.

“It is a violin. That it does not continue because we denounce it“was what the athletes told the black and white authorities, according to what the local media revealed. Such testimony would have caused the dismissal of the Mendoza disguised as resignation.

On the other hand, in 2018, Olimpo separated the goalkeeping coach from the First Division team, who was denounced by a 14-year-old girl for sexual abuse. The cover of the case would be “aggravated sexual abuse, without carnal access.” The aggravated character is because Farías would be the victim’s guardian.

