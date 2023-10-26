The 55 points between Mirotic and Shields aren’t enough: Milan throws themselves away in the final

The monstrous performances of Mirotic and Shields were not enough: after a balanced match but conducted for large stretches, Olimpia threw itself away in the final and found its third defeat in this Euroleague, 85-82. Great credit to Alba Berlin who, despite the double-digit deficit five minutes from the end, believes in the comeback and turns the game around driven by the sumptuous performances of Thiemann and Brown (40 points between them).

BALANCE AND PARTIALS — The first quarter of the match is divided in half: Olimpia starts very badly and never finds the basket in the first five minutes, with Sterling Brown signing Alba’s mini breakaway. Shields puts an end to Milan’s fast, but the team doesn’t turn around: Messina calls the time out at 10-3 for the hosts and from there the Italian champions find a 15-2 run. The Germans keep the intensity high and remain in contact with the good contribution of Delow, but Olimpia manages offensive possessions better with Maodo Lo taking over from a dull Pangos. Shields’ 10 points and Mirotic’s 8 with 9 rebounds allow the guests to go into the locker room with a 37-35 lead. See also Milan, because goals don't come from the bench

A BLOODY ENDING — In the third quarter the two teams continue to exchange partials: Mirotic and Shields take the lead together with the revived Pangos and Olimpia reaches the maximum advantage (+12), but Alba doesn’t give up and comes back to four points away. The Podgorica native (with a double double) and the Danish winger eventually come into their own: the two are unstoppable on offense and combine for 55 points. However, the Germans responded blow for blow: with Olinde’s triple and Thiemann’s three-point play they found the equalizer one minute from the end, then the bloody turnover by Pangos allowed Brown to give Alba the lead. Olimpia no longer finds the basket and Mirotic’s last prayer goes out on the rim: the Mercedes-Benz Arena explodes and the first victory in this Euroleague arrives for Gonzalez’s team.

Alba Berlin: Thiemann 22, Brown 18, Olinde 12

Olimpia Milan: Mirotic 30, Shields 25, Lo 7 See also Latest news from America: the signing of Brian Rodríguez, the injury of Emilio Lara and more

