PREVIEW OF THE OLIMPIA – SANTOS

Olimpia and Santos meet on Thursday for the fifth day of Group G of the Libertadores mired in institutional crises and in football with an advantage for the Brazilians, who are the leaders of the group and those who just score to ensure the pass to the eighth phase.

Olympia

Olimpia, for its part, is obliged to win if they want to book a ticket to eighths, to which the Argentine Defense and Justice, second in Group G and one point above the Paraguayans, also aspires. The Ecuadorian Delfín closes with a single integer.

The Dean comes to the duel after learning of FIFA’s decision to disqualify its president Marco Trovato for life for alleged match-fixing between 2018 and 2019 and for lack of cooperation during the disciplinary procedure.

In these circumstances, Olimpia’s coach, Argentine Daniel Garnero, finds himself in the position of offering the best version of a team that has just lost to Defense and Justice (2-1) and that in the local league was left without him. Title.

The team has the experience of meeting the rival, whom they faced in Brazil and drew a goalless draw.

The novelty in Olimpia could be the return of veteran Roque Santa Cruz in attack and making a pair with Jorge Recalde, the most incisive striker of the locals in recent games.

SAINTS

The Brazilians also tread Asunción with an institutional crack after the dismissal on Monday of the club president José Carlos Peres, based on a report from the Deliberative Council that pointed out irregularities in the financial balance of the entity corresponding to the year 2019.

Coach Alexi Stival leaves with important casualties such as those of the central Lucas Veríssimo and Luan Peres, both due to suspension.

Neither will central defender Luiz Felipe be present due to an injury to his left thigh, while pivot Alison is doubtful due to discomfort in his shins.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Olympia: Daniel Azcona: Jorge Arias, José Leguizamón, Sergio Otálvaro and Antolín Alcaraz; Rodrigo Rojas, Jorge Recalde, Richard Ortiz and Alejandro Silva; Roque Santa Cruz or Derlis González and Isidro Pitta. Coach: Daniel Garnero.

Saints: Joao Paulo; Pará, Jobson (or Alison), Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Diego Pituca, Carlos Sánchez and Arthur Gomes (or Jean Mota); Marinho, Yeferson Soteldo and Kaio Jorge. Coach: Alexi Stival ‘Cuca’.