Olimpia passed over Nacional in Asunción: see the goals of the match

The Greens need to win to secure first place in Group H.
Atlético Nacional lost 3-0 against Olimpia at the Defensores del Chaco stadium and was unable to secure first place in group H of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
Those led by Paulo Autuori played a terrible game in Asunción and no longer depend on themselves to win the group.
The first goal of the game for Olimpia was scored by Mateo Gamarra, in the 19th minute, after a cross from Alejandro Silva and a terrible start from goalkeeper Kevin Mier.
Guillermo Paiva increased the score in favor of Olimpia, in minute 50, after a pass from Hugo Fernández.
Diego Torres, in minute 90, sealed the win for those led by Diego Aguirre.
