Olimpia Milan, night of celebration at the Forum: Olympiakos ko. Ettore Messina and Hines, what a record in the Euroleague

“It was a great evening for our club, for Kyle Hines (who became the player with the most appearances in the history of the EuroLeague, ed.) and Gigi Datome (entered the Olimpia Milano Hall of Fame, ed.). They are two champions who, by coming here, then paved the way for other great arrivals such as those of Melli and Mirotic for example. The crowd was exceptional: they came, supported us and finally pushed us towards victory.” the words of coach Ettore Messina after Olimpia Milano’s victory over Olympiacos (65-53). For him it is the 300th success in the Euroleague (second coach ever to cross the finish line after Zeljko Obradovic).



EA7 Emporio Armani brought home an important success, conceding only 53 points to the European vice-champion team (with a last quarter that split the match: 21-12 for the hosts): “It was a game in which we made many good shots and missed many, but the defense allowed us to maintain control of the game and in the fourth quarter we put the ball in the right hands. We have to improve further, use the pick and roll less and play near the basket more – underlines the coach of the Italian champion team – It is important that at a certain point we understood that we had to win it with our best weapons, the defense , the counterattack, the play in the area. But every day we want to improve”

Olimpia Milano, Mirotic and Pangos knock out Olympiakos Piraeus

In Olimpia Milano’s victory, in addition to the usual great Mirotic (20 of 65 points, but also 5 fouls suffered, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Montenegrin champion) and to Shavon Shields (brilliant in the first twenty minutes), Kevin Pangos shines. The Canadian point guard was the protagonist of a great second half (15 points out of 16 scored, with heavy baskets in delicate moments of the match). “I think he played one of his best games in terms of impact, including scoring. He took on his responsibilities and did it against a great defender like Walkup and against a very organized team like Olympiacos”, explains Ettore Messina in the press room .





Olimpia Milano, Gigi Datome and the 5 legends entering the Hall of Fame

The evening ofOlimpia Milantogether with the important victory overOlympiakos Piraeussaw the celebration (with a nice video shown at the end of the first half on the big screen of the Forum) of the entry of 6 players into the Hall of Fame of the red and whites: in addition to Gigi DatomeAlso Mason Rocca, Keith Langford, Curtis Jerrels, Kruno Simon And Rakim Sanders.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – OLYMPIACOS PIRAEUS SCORESHEET

65-53 (19-17, 31-32, 44-41, 65-53)

Olimpia Milan: Poythress, Pangos 16, Tonut, Melli 3, Kamagate 2, Ricci ne, Flaccadori 6, Hall 2, Shields 12, Mirotic 20 (4 reb), Hines, Voigtmann 4 (6 ast). Coach Messina.

Olympiacos: Walkup 11 (6 reb), Canaan 3, Lountzis 4, Larentzakis 2, Papas 2, Fall 2, Papanikolaou 4, Brazdeikis 6, Peters 4, Milutinov 15, Sikma, Tsanoulis ne Coach Bartzokas.

Notes: 59.3-41.2% two-point shooting, 33.3-26.3% three-point shooting, 81.8-83.3% free throws, 29-31 rebounds, 14-12 assists, 14-15 turnovers, 7-6 steals.

Subscribe to the newsletter

