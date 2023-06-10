Olimpia Milano extends Virtus Bologna. Devon Hall lights up the Forum

“We entered the field a bit contracted, luckily we kept up. In this the boys were good, then we broke up in the second half by raising the defensive intensity and playing a second half of high level in attack just like they did in the first one. It was a very tough match, against an excellent team.” Ettore Messina’s words after Olimpia Milano’s 92-82 victory over Virtus Bologna. “We won Game 1, but now we have to prepare for another very difficult match”, underlines the coach of the Italian champion team.

Total proof of Devon Hall who scores 15 very heavy points, with 5 assists, 4 rebounds and a great defensive performance. “He gave us so much next to Napier. His role is that, it doesn’t have to be just a substitution for the point guard. He had to do it in the first half because Napier only played seven minutes for fouls,” underlined Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano, not just Hall: what class Napier. And Melli, Datome, Voigtman..

Olimpia Milano wins as a team. Next to Hall is the usually great Shabazz Napier, which goes beyond the problems of fouls in the first half, exalts the audience of the Forum with plays like champions and ends with 22 points and 3 assists. Important are the baskets and the charisma of Gigi Datome (8 points) in the first half when Virtus (which goes to the line 22 times against 3 in Milan in the initial twenty minutes) tries to give a couple of breaks in the match (reaches +10 at the end of the second quarter which closes at + 8), as well as the defensive work of Kyle Hines (with also 6 points) the great recovery of Captain Melli with heavy rebounds (6 in total, 4 are offensive) and important baskets (8 points with 4/5 shooting) and Voigtman (he doesn’t show up in the first twenty minutes then warms up his hand and puts 10 points in the final scoreboard). The performance of also grows as the minutes go by Shavon Shields (13 points) and in the second half there are also some important baskets from the hands of Billy Baron (10 points with 4/8 from the field).

Olympia Milan, Ettore Messina. “The bench supported us well. In the second half everyone was at a high level”

“The bench supported us well. Datome, in the most difficult moment, lit the spark with seven points in a row. At least he got us into the game. In the second half we had a lot from Shields and obviously from Melli and Voigtmann who hadn’t scored in the first and then they did. It’s no secret: if some players express themselves at a high level we have more chances to win. This applies to all teams.” the analysis of Ettore Messina. “Even with five minutes to go when they passed in the area we were good at keeping control and getting the ball almost always in the right hands. Even when they box-and-one on Napier for a few possessions. But getting the ball in the right hands isn’t enough, then you have to score and the lads were good at it. But I would say that in the second half we all played a high-level game, so much so that we started from minus eight and ended up plus ten, therefore a significant difference against a strong team. Now another very difficult match awaits us”.

Olimpia Milano-Virtus: the match report

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 92-82

Olympia Milan: Tonut, Melli 8 (6 reb), Baron 10, Napier 22, Ricci, Biligha ne, Hall 15 (5 ast), Baldasso, Shields 13, Hines 6, Datome 8, Voigtmann 10 (5 reb). Coach Messina.

Virtus Bologna: Cordinier 9, Mannion ne, Belinelli 19, Pajola, Jaiteh 2, Shengelia 16 (6 reb), Hackett 5 (6 ast), Mickey 6, Camara ne, Ojeleye 9, Teodosic 15, Abass. Coach Scariolo.

Olimpia Milano-Virtys Bologna calendar playoff final championship

L’Olympia Milan and the Virtus Bologna they will return to the field Sunday 11 June at 6pm to the Forum of Assago for game 2 of the championship playoffs, then the series will move in Bologna on Wednesday 14 (at 20.30) and Friday 16th (8.30 pm)

