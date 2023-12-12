Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 'overshadowed' by Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio. Apologies from Warner Bros. Discovery

The Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna case broke out on Sunday evening: Ettore Messina's team wins an exciting Italian derby (sold out at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago) against the black Vs, but the fans who were following the match in live TV on the Nine they didn't see the ending (here are the details and the video of what happened): precisely the very last moments, the decisive ones, with Daniel Hackett on the line for the second free throw at 82-80 in favor of Giorgio Armani's team (match which would then end with this score).

The images fade and the promo for Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio is broadcast (which will then win the evening of TV ratings by a landslide). Understandable irritation on the part of many basketball fans (although it should be underlined, the match was also broadcast free-to-air on DMax, another channel of the group).

But what happened? Why did the Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna live broadcast get skipped right at the moment? Warner Bros. Discovery explained everything, apologizing to the fans.

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 'overshadowed' by Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio, here's why it happened

“Due to a technical problem the last three seconds of the match between Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna were not visible on channel NOVE. Even though the meeting was regularly broadcast on Dmaxthe basketball channel that broadcasts one of the championship's Sunday matches free-to-air every week, Warner Bros. Discovery apologizes to all fans for what happened – we read in the statement that clarifies what happened at the end of the Italian basketball derby – For years the company has been alongside Lega Basket to broaden the television audience and enhance the product and it is precisely from this perspective that the choice to offer the big match in Serie A should be seen also the prestigious showcase of Novesimultaneously with the usual and rich programming that Dmax dedicates to Italian basketball on a weekly basis. The group renews this commitment and with it the efforts to offer the Italian public more and more moments like those of yesterday thousands of enthusiasts were able to follow on the free-to-air networks of the WBD group“.

