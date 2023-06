Milan grabs the key victory of the series, folds Virtus Bologna and sees the finish line closer after game 5, 79-72. A great Shields drags the Italian champions into the decisive quarter, the match of the Belinelli-Hackett-Cordinier trio is not enough for Segafredo, betrayed by Teodosic. Wednesday match 6 in Bologna where Milan can sew the third star on its chest. Watch the highlights