Olimpia Milano beat Virtus Bologna 92-82 in game 1 of the championship final. The Italian champions, trailing 36-44 at the break, changed gears in the second half, dominated with a 56-38 run. Olimpia capitalized on Shabazz Napier’s 22 points and Devon Hall’s 15. Marco Belinelli’s 19 points, Tornike Shengelia’s 16 and Milos Teodosic’s 15 were not enough for Virtus. Sunday, still in Milan, race 2.