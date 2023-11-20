Olimpia Milano overwhelms Reyer Venezia: Davon Hall and Shavon Shields overflowing

“We played a good match, from the first moment we defended in the correct way, in attack we passed the ball, as the 24 assists and shooting percentages say. They had heavy absences (Spissu and Parks, ed.) which must be acknowledged but we had ours including that of Stefano Tonut”, explains Ettore Messina after the Olimpia Milano-Reyer Venezia match.



The Italian champions dominate the match and close at 95-72 with a masterful performance from Shields (19 points of which 14 in the first half when Shavon immediately broke the game) and Davon Hall (which confirms the excellent performance on Thursday against Efes and finishes with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists). Captain Melli was also the protagonist of the success who plays 21 points with practically great intensity (5 points and 7 rebounds with 6 assists).

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Giordano Bortolani is growing on the defensive front”

But not only them. “I’m happy because the boys, Bortolani (10 points and 3 assists in 20 minutes, ed.), Caruso and Kamagate (9 points and 3 rebounds despite 5 turnovers), gave us minutes. It’s important that when the veterans direct the game in the right way they support them – explains coach Ettore Messina – When that doesn’t happen it’s obvious that it becomes difficult to expect them to solve the game. Today they were a bit emotional because they haven’t played much recently, but apart from a little rust they did well. It is no coincidence that the most reliable at this time is Giordano Bortolani, which is the one he has been able to play the most so far. He’s a guy who, apart from the points, has good ball handling, so he makes it easier for us and is growing on the defensive front. To stay on the field it is a fundamental aspect.”

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: Davon Hall aggressive in attack”

On Davon Hall’s excellent performance: “He did well on Thursday, playing more pick and rolls than usual. He used the confidence he gained against Efes today. He was aggressive in attack, he shot well, without lacking his defensive contribution as always happens.”

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Umana Reyer Venezia 95-72 (24-16, 20-12, 30-18, 21-26)

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan: Bortolani 10, Garavaglia 0, Kamagate 9, Flaccadori 3, Caruso 2, Lo 4, Melli 5, Ricci 3, Hall 19, Shields 19, Mirotic 12, Voigtmann 7. Coach: Messina.

Umana Reyer Venezia: Casarin 7, O’Connell 5, Wiltjer 14, Iannuzzi NE, Tessitori 5, De Nicolao 3, Janelidze NE, Brooks 5, Simms 11, Brown Jr 11, Tucker 9. Coach: Spahija.

Referees: Giovannetti G., Borgioni D., Borgo C.

Notes: 66.7%-68.2% from 2, 42.9%-30.0% from 3, 86.7%-71.4% free throws, 34-24 rebounds, 12-15 turnovers, 24-17 assists.

Olimpia Milan, next matches

Olimpia Milano will play away against Stella Belgrado on Friday 24 November (8.30 pm), then on Sunday the home match against Pistoia (5 pm) and on Thursday 30 at the Forum match against Zalgiris Kaunas (8.30 pm).

