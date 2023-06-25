Olimpia Milano, Nicolò Melli to Affari: “Me captain of the third star? Beautiful emotion”

“To be the captain of the third star? A beautiful emotion, I’ve been here in Milan for many years, even if there was a break in between, so I’ve experienced good times and bad times. This is a great satisfaction. I’m happy, it was important to win and everything else is outline.” explains the captain of Olimpia Milano, Nicolò Melli to the microphones of Affaritaliani.it.



Christos Stavropoulos announcementGM of Olimpia Milano during the post-scudetto Media Day: “We have a new three-year agreement with Shavon Shields. And we signed William Caruso“



“The renewal means a lot, the club and everyone has always believed in me. An honor to wear this club’s shirt,” the words of Shavon Shields.







Next step, your goal for the coming season? “We’ve just finished this one. The dreams are always there, but now it’s time to enjoy this Scudetto, also because this has been a busy season. Now I’m going on vacation and then we’ll talk about it later”. he says smiling.

Was there a moment when you were afraid of losing the final series against Bologna? “One must never be afraid of losing her, but having been so torn, you always have the doubt, the thought of what you can do better… We had to ‘Alone‘ hold field factor. Alone… it wasn’t easy, but we did it. Each time there was an adjustment to be made, an adjustment and we were good at it.”

An adjective for this Scudetto? “Beautiful. Without adding anything else, because winning is never taken for granted and being able to do it is a beautiful thing”.

Milan and the Messina factor, with him on the bench Olimpia wins the second consecutive tricolor (and first back-to-back since 1987): what’s the extra quid he gave you in this Scudetto sprint? “Great awareness. From the first moment we knew what our strengths and weaknesses were. And we worked on that”

Olimpia Milano championship and third star, the words of the Mvp of the finals Gigi Datome. Video

Gigi Datome was awarded Mvp of the finals, after a difficult season due to many health problems and injuries. “The frustration was with not being on the pitch to help the team during the difficult months of the Euroleague – underlined at the post-scudetto Olimpia Milano Media Day –. However, with a cool head, I couldn’t help it. I contracted this virus which really debilitated me and I struggled to regain my rhythm, condition and muscle tone. But I knew that, once I was back in shape, I could help the team. That moment came in the playoffs. I’m glad I helped win this Scudetto.”

“I’d like to be a little zen like Gigi”, coach Ettore Messina said of him after the match in game 7 against Bologna. “I seem calm but I too have a heart and emotions. They were very heartfelt matches. There was tension, there was expectation, and the desire to finish the year well. Having finished with the Scudetto was a reward for my work done when things weren’t going well. I want to give recognition to the teammates who didn’t play. I’ve always seen them serious, committing themselves every day,” says Datome.

Olimpia Milano third star, the words of coach Ettore Messina. “Satisfaction of having won a very difficult Scudetto”

“I carry the sensation in a very solid structure, from the owners, to the managers, to those who work there. There has never been a moment in which we have felt that we are creaking inside. And then there is the satisfaction of having won a very difficult Scudetto” the words of coach Ettore Messina the day after winning the championship in game 7 against Virtus Bologna. Olimpia Milano sews the third star on its chest, after a season and a final series in which it has always felt the love of its fans. “Their support was fundamental. In the bad moments we had the arena full. The work with the satellite companies, too, allows us to have a good support. For the most part, a calm and friendly public”. Messina’s words at the post-scudetto Media Day.

