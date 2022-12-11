Olimpia Milano-Reggiana 81-63, sixth victory in a row in Serie A for the Italian champions

“We got what we wanted, that is to win without too many worries and distribute minutes among all the players, knowing that we would have many absentees. We did that,” he explains Hector Messina at the end of the match which saw theOlympia Milan beat the Reggiana 81-63 at the Forum. The Italian champions remain in command of Serie A with 9 wins (six in a row) one defeat together with Virtus Bologna after 10 days.

In the success of the Forumson shields a Luwawu-Cabarrot full court between defense and 13 points in 19′, very good performance by Brandon Davis under the basket (with 11 points), hot hand for Hedgehogs (5/6 from the field and 12 points) e Billy Baron goes into double figures (10 points, but also 4 assists).

Olimpia Milano, the return of Tonut against Reggiana. Melli and Hines ok with Maccabi

The match with the Reggiana saw the return of Stephen Tonut (8 points in 20 minutes) after a month’s break due to the injury (muscle injury to the adductors of the right thigh) against the Virtus Bologna in Euroleague: “He defended, scored a few points, made a triple. I think he did well. Being an energetic player, he needs to feel good and today I think he still doesn’t feel 100% despite having trained, being ready. He did well, I’m happy, I hope he can give us a hand on Tuesday ”.

In view of the match with the Maccabi for theOlympia Milan some good news arrives from the infirmary: “We should have both back by Tuesday Melliwho used these two days to get rid of the problem in his right ankle, which Hines: he had taken a very strong blow to his right wrist before Athens, he played anyway, now he’s better”, explains Ettore Messina. The return of Give me: “For the others, I hope Gigi can return at least for the match against Varese on the 26th”. While “per Pangos And shields let’s talk about it in 2023″.

Olimpia Milano, Messina: “Naz Mitrou-Long? A player of energy and quantity”

On Naz Mitrou-Long the Olimpia Milano coach points out: “If we look at the EuroLeague rookies, I think he’s one of those who are producing the most. It’s clear that he still has ups and downs, some turnovers too many, some non-optimal decisions. But we knew that he is a player of energy and quantity. Energy is always giving us. Then he puts in a triple, steals a ball and gets busy. I think at the end of the season we will be happy with his performance. Today it is evident that he suffers from ups and downs ”. On Voigtmann: “Since he returned from the European Championships he has never been in great physical condition, he has never stopped. Today I also gave him many minutes to push him to come out, because it’s important for us, and he has to play like an important player. We’re all going to push it even further.”

OLIMPIA MILAN-REGGIANA TABLE

MILAN-REGIO EMILIA 81-63 (21-13; 43-33; 68-50)

OLYMPIA MILAN: Davies 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 13, Mitrou-Long 9, Miccoli ne, Tonut 8, Baron 10, Ricci 12, Biligha 4, Hall 6, Baldasso 3, Alviti 2, Voigtmann 3. All. Messina

REGGIO EMILIA: Anim 13, Reuvers 3, Hopkins 10, Cipolla, Strautins 3, Vitali 14, Stefanini 3, Cinciarini ne, Burjanadze 4, Olisevicius 13, Diouf. All. Sakota

Notes: 2-pointers: E 18/30, RE 15/33; 3-pointers: MI 11/31, RE 6/28; free throws: MI 12/16, RE 15/19;

rebounds: E 40 (Alviti 5), D 36 (Hopkins 11); assists: E 13 (Baron 4), RE 13 (Reuvers 4).

Olimpia Milano next commitments: Maccabi and Red Star Belgrade

L’Olympia Milan prepares for the Euroleague match on Tuesday at the Forum against Maccabi Tel Aviv before the away game on the field Red Star Belgrade Thursday (19.00). Sunday 18 December Ettore Messina’s team will be at Trent (5.00 pm) before returning to the Forum at Christmas with a double appointment: on the 23rd against the Monk (8.30 pm) and on 26 December derby with Varese (6pm).

