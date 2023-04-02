Olimpia Milano: in Dan Peterson’s evening Venice wins at the Forum

“Unfortunately we were unable to pay homage to a legendary coach who made the history of our club. For all that this day meant, we would have wanted to play a better game and obviously win it.” the words of Ettore Messina after the home defeat of Olimpia Milano against Reyer Venezia (73-76) in the evening by Dan Peterson.

The red and white club has symbolically withdrawn its shirt: the number 36, the joint year of the foundation of the club and the birth of the legendary coach. “I want to thank everyone, first my great champions that I coached because without them I wouldn’t be here this evening, as well as I want to thank my coaching staff with the late Guglielmo Roggiani and Franco Casalini, then of course I want to thank the Olimpia Milano club, Adolfo Bogoncelli who wanted me here, Toni Cappellari, Cesare Rubini, the Gabetti family and Giorgio Armani who brought me back here in 2011 to slightly correct my mistake of having retired too soon”, the words of Dan Peterson during the ceremony in end of first half.

Olimpia Milano, resentment for Gigi Datome

Returning to the match, Gigi Datome stopped at Olimpia: “He didn’t play in the second half because he had a sore ankle during the first half,” explained Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Better to lock yourself in the gym and work”

“Obviously, there would be a lot to say now, but it’s better to lock yourself in the gym and work. The less we talk, the better – Ettore Messina’s analysis in the press room after Milan’s defeat against Venice – It’s a shame because after the performance against Bayern that the public had appreciated by demonstrating it to us, we put together a series of four very bad consecutive games. Beyond the tiredness I can’t explain it rationally. I am obviously concerned. But right now it’s a question of locking ourselves in the gym and working to find our balance again”.

Olimpia Milan-Reyer Venice scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-UMANA VENICE 73-76 22-15; 40-31; 52-58

OLIMPIA MILAN: Napier 23, Ricci 3, Shields 11, Hines 7, Voigtmann 7, Pangos 10, Tonut, Melli 4, Hall 6, Baldasso ne, Alviti ne, Datome 2. All. Messina

REYER VENICE: Spissu 5, Parks 8, Granger 12, Brooks 2, Willis 16, Bramos 6, Moraschini 2, De Nicolao ne, Chillo ne, Watt 2, Mokoka 7, Tessitori 16. All. Spahija

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 13/32, FR 16/37; 3-pointers: MI 10/33, FR 11/24; free throws: MI 17/20, FR 11/15; rebounds: MI 40 (Hines 11), VE 38 (Parks 12); assists: MI 12 (Napier 4), FRI 15 (Parks)

Olimpia Milano, calendar: the next matches

L’Olympia Milan will return to the field on Friday 7 April for the home match of Euroleague against the Barcelona (20.30), while on Easter Sunday he will arrive at the Forum la VL Pesaro (5 pm)

