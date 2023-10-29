Olimpia Milano knocked out against Pesaro. Ettore Messina. “I apologize for a poor match”

“I apologize to the fans, to Mr. Armani, to the owners, for a poor match, regardless of the match in Pesaro, which played a precise and orderly match. We conceded 90 points at home and this is not acceptable, just as all those rebounds we let ourselves get in Berlin were not acceptable. When you play you have to have passion and character”, Ettore Messina’s analysis after Olimpia Milano’s home defeat against Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro (82-90).



“It’s worrying because signs of this type have been repeating for some time. To this must be added my responsibilities in turnover: I thought that four national teams and the foreign players who would be on the pitch would give us a good enough performance to take this match home. This was evidently not the case – explains the coach of the Italian champion team – It’s an error of judgment that I won’t repeat, even if we needed to rest someone. I don’t know if we were lost, that was the feeling, but we made 8/21 from two, missing shots from an inch. I can’t understand why they should have been confused. For some there was a great chance to be seen, to have minutes.”

Now Milan is focusing on a week of the Euroleague with a double home match: Maccabi arrives at the Forum on Tuesday, Monaco on Thursday.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – CARPEGNA PROSCIUTTO PESARO 82-90 (17-27, 28-15, 19-23, 18-25).

Olimpia Milan: Lo 14, Poythress 8 (10 reb), Bortolani 3, Pangos, Garavaglia ne, Tonut 9 (7 reb), Kamagate 15 (7 reb), Ricci 2, Flaccadori 8, Hall 2, Caruso 3, Mirotic 18 (10 reb ). Coach Messina.

Pesaro: McCallum 11 (10 ast), Bamforth 15, Bluiett 11, Visconti 4, Ford 13 (13 reb), Tambone 6, Stazzonelli, Mazzola 10, Fainke ne, Toté 20. Coach Buscaglia.

Note: 44-43 % three-point shooting, 33-61% two-point shooting, 78-59% free throws, 43-30 rebounds, 13-27 assists, 11-7 turnovers, 3-7 steals.

