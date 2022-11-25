Olimpia Milano falls at the Forum against Fenerbahce

“In the meantime, I have to thank the public. In a difficult moment, because no one enjoys losing, they created a very nice climate of great support before the game, during and even after the game. We are grateful to them. I must also mention Mr. Armani and Mr. Dell’Orco, because they had a gesture of great support for me and for the team”, the words of coach Ettore Messina in the press room at the end of the Euroleague match against Fenerbahce which saw Olimpia lose 72-82. “The reaction was there, it showed. I have nothing to say about the commitment, even yesterday we did a tough workout that we don’t usually do between close races, but we had to sort things out. The availability of the players is all there “, he underlines.

Milan fought, they put their heart into it and even reached 16 points ahead of 35-19 in the first half during the first half but then suffered the comeback of the Turks who closed the first half at -5 (37-32) and in the 30th minute they were ahead by 10 (58-48). Top scorer of hosts Naz Mitrou-Long which warms up the Forum with accelerations and heavy points (18 with 3/5 from 2, 4/9 from 3 and 4 assists) even if he also puts in a few mistakes and turnovers too many. In the last quarter there is also some flare-up from Devon Hall (16 points overall and 13 in the final ten minutes) and who never gives up is like always Captain Melli (6 rebounds and 6 fouls drawn, plus 7 points). But in the end Fenerbahce takes home the victory, confirming themselves as leaders in the Euroleague.

“During the match, at a certain point our problems obviously emerged. Particularly in the third quarter, there was a period where turnovers destroyed us. They were trivial, childish turnovers and cost us the match against a team of this level. Then we were good at somehow holding on to the game, using the post-up from the wingers, Hall and Luwawu-Cabarrot in the fourth period. Right now it’s important for us not to lose our position in the championship, knowing that the EuroLeague season is quite compromised. We have to take baby steps and hold on to the return of Billy Baron, then Tonut will probably return. In short, they are small things that can help us “. explains Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano, Pangos hurts his knee

Kevin Pangos injury (out of the match in the third quarter): “I hope it’s not serious but he didn’t move his knee so I’m worried”, the words of the coach. On Davide Alviti’s test: “Yes, he did what he had to do. In Kaunas he had scored a three-pointer, another with a cut, today he did his duty. Even against Trieste, despite shooting badly, he had played a good game. I hope he can carry this momentum to the league where we need it even more. I’m happy, I think and hope I can also add something”.

Good signals from Tim Luwawu-Cabarrot (15 points, 4/5 from 2 and 3 assists) in his second match in the Olimpia jersey: “He has just arrived, he has taken a significant step forward compared to the first game, I think he can be useful to us. In defense I think he is still calibrated on the NBA, their defensive rules, like many players of the French national team he is versatile, he knows how to do many things, he is not a specialist. I think he can help us ”. On the emotional state of the team Messina explains: “Clearly there is depression. It happens when you lose, then when you see the fifth player go out with an injury that seems serious it’s difficult to stay positive. Everyone then lives it in their own way. We must help overcome and overcome these depressions. This is why I underlined the gesture of our property”.

On the third quarter he saw the Turks run away: “It’s certainly not a physical issue, otherwise it would happen in the fourth period if anything. I think it depends on many things, for example we’ve been making the wrong leans to the iron since the beginning of the year because we’re not able to finish with contacts. This worries me, because I don’t know if it can change. Or turnovers”.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-FENERBAHCE ISTANBUL 72-82 (21-15; 37-32; 48-58)

OLYMPIA MILAN: Davies ne, Thomas 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 15, Mitrou-Long 18, Pangos 3, Melli 7, Ricci, Hall 16, Baldasso ne, Alviti 3, Hines 4, Voigtmann 4. All. Messina

FENERBAHCE ISTANBUL: Motley 9, Birsen 3, Hazer 4, Wilbekin 8, Edwards 1, Geyik ne, Mahmutoglu, Hayes-Davis 22, Jekiri 7, Guduric 11, Booker 8, Calathes 9. All. ItoudisNotes: 2 shots MI 16/32, FI 23/36; 3-pointers: MI 9/27, FI 8/19; free throws: MI 13/16, FI 12/16; rebounds: MI 26 (Melli 6), FI 33 (Guduric 6); assists: MI 18 (Mitrou-Long 4), FI 21 (Calathes 6)

