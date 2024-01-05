Olimpia Milano, Hall-Bortolani and the defense: Bayern Munich knocked out in the Euroleague

“It was a great night for all of us. Some players objectively struggled on offense, but everyone on defense played at a very high level against a team full of talent. Devon Hall, Giordano Bortolani and Pippo Ricci gave us a lot”, explains Ettore Messina in the press room after Olimpia Milano's victory against Bayern Munich 76-62 at the Forum (in front of 10,573 spectators). A success that allows the Italian champion team to reach 8 victories against the Germans (with the difference in goals in favor of EA7 Emporio Armani), climbing to twelfth place with the play-zone with two victories.

“We were good at balancing two-pointers and three-pointers, and this forced Bayern to attack our deployed defence. Carsen Edwards hit his first 3-pointer midway through the third quarter. For us it was important to limit him and Obst, because if they light up from outside it becomes complicated – the analysis of the Olimpia Milano coach – But let's give credit to the boys because we show some things on the video but then we need someone who goes on the pitch and execute”.

On Poythress (author of a great first half – 8 points immediately out of 10 in total – and an overall positive game): “He and Hines played the short roll very well. And Shabazz did the best things there, sending them to the basket.”

Devon Hall (Ipa photo)



If Napier struggled shooting (2/10) finding 5 points (with 5 assists and 4 rebounds, but also 5 turnovers), what lit up the Forum was the performance of Devon Hall MVP of the match (19 points scored, 13 in the second half in the decisive moments – 6/7 from 2 and 2/3 from 3).

But Giordano Bortolani's performance is also excellent, scoring heavy triples (12 points with 3 out of 5 from three), playing with personality, playing the point guard in the second half and earning the chants of the Forum: “If he wants to commit and work he can become a good player. I would like more cock as Peppe Poeta says. Clearly he's a shooter, that's his DNA, we all see it, but he's also carrying the ball and creating for his teammates. This work allows for example Devon Hall to be Devon Hall. Sometimes he gets lost because he has to do other things. Bortolani himself, as a young boy, happens to get a little lost after a mistake. But I'm really happy for him.”

Ettore Messina also underlines the performance of Diego Flaccadori (8 points and 3 assists, ed.): “I want to add that he is playing with truly crazy continuity, allowing us to play even with two point guards without going under physically. They attacked Napier with Bolmaro above all, they took away his shots, but from that aggression came some well-made passes. It was a great evening. The audience supported us once more. So we are still alive and preparing for the next ones.”

Ettore Messina 8photo Ipa)



EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO-BAYERN MUNICH 76-62 (19-12; 34-27; 50-47)

MILAN: Bortolani 12, Tonut 2, Kamagate, Ricci 6, Caruso, Poythress 10, Melli 3, Napier 5, Flaccadori 8, Hall 19, Hines 6, Voigtmann 5. Coach Messina

BAYERN: Edwards 10, Bonga 4, Bolmaro 9, Lucic 7, Ibaka 16, Weiler-Babb 2, Francisco 6, Giffey, Obst 3, Harris ne, Brankovic 2, Booker 3. Coach Laso

Notes: 2-point shots: MI 20/38, BM 16/34; 3-pointers: MI 10/20, BM 5/23; free throws: MI 6/6, BM 15/19; rebounds: MI 30 (Hall 4), BM 33 (Booker 8); assists: MI 16 (Napier 5), BM 12 (Bolmaro 3)

Olimpia Milan calendar

Sunday, decisive match in the championship in Trento (5pm) for the sprint to the Final Eight of the Italian Cup (we need a victory or we will have to hope that one of Scafati and Pistoia loses), then a triptych of matches at the Forum: Tuesday 9 January (8pm, 30) Alba Berlin arrives, Thursday 11 (8.30 pm) Red Star Belgrade and Sunday 14 (5 pm) Derthona.

