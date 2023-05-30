Olimpia Milano knocks out Dinamo Sassari_ 80-75 and 2-0 in the playoff series

“It was a very important victory of course, we started off by missing some open pitches, this made us nervous and we ended up making more mistakes, even in defense. Then slowly we unlocked. I told the team that last year, against Sassari, which was good but not as strong and healthy as it is now, we had cracked Game 1 in the third quarter and Game 2 was even more balanced in the fourth period. Games are like this, they have to be won, sometimes you shoot very well and you break it, sometimes it doesn’t happen and then you have to find other ways to win, by rebounding, making two free throws”the words of Ettore Messina in the press room.



Olimpia Milano wins 80-75 against Dinamo Sassari in game 2 of the semifinals of the playoffs after a final with some thrills: the Italian champions are in control 5 minutes from the end (71-61), then Bucchi’s team goes back up to 76-74 with 46 seconds to go. Napier misses two free throws (with 27 seconds to go), but Olimpia wins the rebound and then Shabazz himself returns to the line by signing a 2/2 free throw at -14″ (78-74) which practically settles the score there. Bendzius makes 1/2 from the line and with 11 seconds left, Billy Baron puts his free throws that set the final score: 80-75.

Olimpia Milano, Messina: “Datome made us overcome the fear. Important baskets”

A great performance by Gigi Datome on the night of the Forum with 19 points and very heavy triples (4/8 from three). Points that gave courage to Milan in the first half when Sassari started strong: “Above all, fear made us overcome. At a time when their lead was stabilizing at seven or eight points and if it continued like this it would have been more complicated, he scored the important baskets. I also said it in the locker room”, the words of Ettore Messina.

An important test also by Shavon Shields who grows a lot in the second half and ends with 14 points (with 5/7 from 2) 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Then Billy Baron’s three-pointers weigh in (3/5 with 13 points) and have a good evening from Voigtmann (8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists) after the super performance in game 1.

On the depth of the Milan bench: “I didn’t use it much today. We have a long bench because we obviously play in the EuroLeague and we need a lot of resources. But Sassari also uses ten men, has many arrows in its bow and generally has something from all the players. But when the game gets tough, and today it was, every manager instinctively tends to only use the players he thinks will give him a better chance of winning the game. I’m sorry because, for example, Stefano Tonut played well in Game 1 and deserved to play more tonight too”the words of the coach from Milan.

Now match 3, Thursday evening at 21 on the Sassari field: “In basketball there is a fine line between being patient, that is, not expecting to do too much at the start of possession, and still being aggressive. Big teams, great players succeed, we often succeed today, not always. There was a feeling that we felt the need to break the game right away. Instead they were ready, aggressive, it was clear that they would have played better than in Game 1″.

