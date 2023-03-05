Olimpia Milano-Scafati 89-80, Baron hammers and Pangos-Baldasso return after the injury

“It was a game with some ups and downs but overall we had some very good basketball minutes both in the first half and then in at least the first seven minutes of the third quarter”, is the analysis in the press room by Mario Fioretti (coach Hector Messina was sent off for a double technical foul at the start of the second half) after the victory ofOlimpia Milano against Scafati 89-80 with a Billy Baron protagonist (20 points shooting with 4/5 from 2 and 3/4 from 3). “We managed to distribute the minutes as we wanted, even Billy Baron played a super game but we managed not to squeeze him, we gave space not only to Tommaso Baldasso but also to those who had had less recently like Davide Alviti, who responded well “, the words of Fioretti.

A bit of a positive performance from the whole team, with captain Melli (14 points and 6/6 from 2) and Tonut (12 points and 6 rebounds) to shine. The happy notes come from the returns of Kevin Pangos (absent since 24 November) and Tommaso Baldasso (out for two months). “Pangos was immediately brilliant. Obviously there are things he needs time to get back to his own, but his performance was good. He had a strong playing time restriction and we managed to respect it”. underlines Mario Fioretti. On the conditions of Shabazz Napier’s ankle (it doesn’t seem serious), who came out during the first half: “He twisted his ankle and obviously hasn’t returned, but we’ll only know tomorrow what his exact condition is”

Olimpia Milano-SCafari match report

EA7 MILAN-GIVOVA SCAFATI 89-80 (26-21; 52-39; 77-51)

MILAN: Thomas 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 9, Pangos 2, Miccoline, Tonut 12, Melli 14, Baron 20, Napier 6, Ricci 9, Baldasso, Alviti 6, Voigtmann 5. All. Messina

HAPPY: Thompson 4, Okoye 11, Mian, Pinkins 9, De Laurentiis 6, Rossato 14, Ibrò 6, Tchincharauli ne, Logan 10, Morvillo ne, Stone 8. Hannah 12. All. Sacripanti.

Olimpia Milano next commitments

Olimpia Milano concentrates on the week of the Euroleague with an away match in Valencia on Tuesday 7 March (8.30 pm), while on Thursday they return to the Forum where Partizan Belgrade will arrive (8.30 pm).

