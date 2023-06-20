Olimpia Milano defeats Virtus Bologna, 3-2 in the Scudetto finals. Ettore Messina: “The bench has given us a lot. Winning the battle of rebounds is the key to victory”

“Obviously, it was a big, hard-earned victory in which the bench gave us a lot, especially Ricci and Biligha. I think I won the battle of the rebounds (40 to 26 for Olimpia Milano, ed) was there key to victory. It’s a very beautiful series, for those who see it from the outside, calmly, between two strong teams, they are balanced matches and finally decided as always happens with great champions”. Ettore Messina’s words after Olimpia Milano’s 79-72 victory at the Forum in game 5 of the Scudetto playoffs. Now the Italian champions lead the series 3-2.



Olimpia Milano, Shields Mvp. Melli in double double and a super Biligha

A success in the sign of a great Shavon ShieldsMVP of the match with 22 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 fouls drawn. And with him superb performance by Captain Melli which ends with a very heavy double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds). But the night of the Forum sees a super Biligha who comes off the bench in the second and stops Shengelia inflaming the crowd, puts a lot of energy, heart, fight under the basket and also scores a couple of important baskets (4 points for him). Closes in double figures Shabazz Napier (12 points with some flashes of his own, but with 3/10 shooting), who struggles a bit in defense and produces 5 assists for his teammates. Shines in the first half Billy Baron (scores his 12 points in the opening 20 minutes) and grows in the second Voigtman (who finished with 8 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds). Good contribution by Pippo Ricci who is ready in the almost 15 minutes on the pitch between rebounds and defensive work.

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: we were more aggressive in giving the ball inside. Shields? He is playing an important final series

“Today we moved the ball better, we often went to the other side and found good shots. When we didn’t, we accumulated turnovers and confusing situations. The idea in choosing higher quintets was to better manage mismatches both in defense and in attack. Attacking the area more was important. It is clear that by shooting 39 times from three, away against a strong team, it becomes difficult to win. Today we were more aggressive in giving the ball inside especially at the beginning“, the words of Ettore Messina in the press room. Shields in full swing: “He’s playing an important final series and this bodes well not only for the present but also for the future, for what we want to do.”

Paul Biligha (IPA photo)



On the precious contribution of the Milanese bench: “I hope he will give us a lot in the next games too. It’s banal to say, but when I was in San Antonio, Coach Popovich said that we had a much better chance of winning if Parker, Ginobili and Duncan played well and the others lent a hand. That’s how it is “, for all the teams, even for us. When the top players do well it’s easier for everyone to help, if they skip hierarchies, more complicated situations are triggered for everyone”.

Game 6 on the Virtus Bologna field will be played at 8.30 pm on Wednesday 21 June.

Olimpia Milano – Virtus Bologna 79-72 (26-24, 42-37, 59-54, 79-72)

Olympia Milan: Tonut ne, Melli 13 (12 reb), Baron 12, Napier 12 (5 ast), Ricci, Biligha 4, Hall 2, Baldasso, Shields 22, Hines 3, Datome 3, Voigtmann 8 (6 reb, 5 ast). Coach Messina.

Virtus Bologna: Cordinier 14, Mannion ne, Belinelli 17, Pajola 7, Jaiteh 9, Shengelia 2, Hackett 12, Mickey 6, Camara ne, Ojeleye 5, Teodosic, Abass. Coach Scariolo.

