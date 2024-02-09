Olimpia Milano feat: Real Madrid defeated at the Forum in the Euroleague

“Beautiful victory, against the European Champions. Beautiful for us, for the fans, for everyone. We played an exceptional first half, then the difference compared to other times is that in the third quarter the score was even. Real Madrid won it but you can't think that a team like that won't come back. It was Rodriguez who guided it, with his presence, his personality, his shots. It's exceptional. The fourth quarter was difficult because we had some tired players. But I think that in the final four minutes the defense stepped up and allowed us to win the match. Obviously Shields and Mirotic scored 50 points between them against Real Madrid. It's an incredible thing. But I can't beat a team like that with two players“, underlines Ettore Messina in the press room after Olimpia Milano's victory in the Euroleague against the blancos who lead the Euroleague standings.



“Everyone gave a lot. In particular, I think the key was winning on the rebound. Above all, the attacking rebounds guaranteed us extra possessions which we exploited. I don't know what meaning to attribute to this victory. I don't want to emphasize or diminish it. It's a victory – continues the coach of the Italian champion team – Let's keep playing and see what happens. The long break is new, so no one knows how the teams will react. Whoever faces it after a good victory will perhaps have a small advantage, but then we are all playing in the Cup, many players will go to the national team, so it will be a long time.”

“On the declines in the second half I say that the common denominator is that we stop doing the right things in attack. In Pistoia we were good at giving the ball inside more. Against this defense it was obviously more difficult. We should do like in the first half, have a pick and roll, an exit, a low post, vary the theme. Naturally, when the ball weighs heavily and the defense becomes more physical, everything becomes more complicated. I think the way forward is to work on attacking by bringing the ball inside more.” concludes Ettore Messina.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – REAL MADRID 81-76

(23-19, 25-10, 18-25, 15-22)

Olimpia Milan: Lo 8, McGruder 7, Poythress ne, Tonut ne, Melli 2, Napier 8, Ricci, Hall 4, Shields 27, Mirotic 23, Hines 2, Voigtmann. Coach Messina.

Real Madrid: Causeur, Fernandez 3, Abalde ne, Campazzo 8 (7 ast), Hezonja 11, Rodriguez 9 (5 ast), Deck 10, Poirer 6, Tavares 8, Llull 4, Yabusele 5, Musa 12. Coach Mateo.

Notes: 44.4-48% two-point shooting, 37.5-40.7% three-point shooting, 72.2-79.2% free throws, 40-31 rebounds, 15-21 assists, 11-14 turnovers, 6-4 steals.