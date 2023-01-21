Olimpia Milano knocks out Asvel Villerubanne, Ettore Messina: “Too many wrong decisions in the fourth period”

“We built a lead once again, but we couldn’t keep it. Too many turnovers, a bad shooting night once again and then also the 2/8 from the line in the fourth period. It’s nobody’s fault, it’s part of the game, free throws happen to be missed, but clearly they were a factor. There were too many bad decisions in the fourth quarter and we lost.” Hector Messina analyze the home defeat in Euroleague of theOlympia Milan versus Asvel (79-73). “We did good things in the central 30 minutes, we did badly in the first and last five minutes. I don’t think it’s appropriate to do psychological analyses, on a technical level we don’t have great passing quality and the physicality of the EuroLeague defenses exposes this defect , he emphasizes it, while in the Italian championship we usually impose our physicality”, explains the coach of the Italian champion team. Which underlines: “It is not a problem that can be solved on the market”.

Olimpia Milano-Asvel Villeurbanne, the key moments that turned the match in favor of the French

Olimpia Milano in the last quarter gives the feeling of being able to go on the run when they extend to 62-57. But then the game changes: “Certainly, on the plus five the unsportsmanlike foul called on Kyle Hines which they exploited by scoring five points and immediately equalizing had a big impact. It was a key moment. Another key moment was at the end of the first half when there was no noticed a foul in attack that knocked down Baron, who wasn’t right in the second half, and on that they scored from three. The referees apologized, but that’s how it went by now.”

Ettore Messina looks ahead: “Now it’s useless to think about anything else: we have a very important match in Reggio Emilia, in the league, where we are first and we want to stay that way, and then we will prepare for the Coppa Italia which is an important competition, which we care a lot about”.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI-ASVEL VILLEURBANNE 73-79 (17-19; 37-42; 57-57)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 26, Thomas, Luwawu-Cabarrot 16, Mitrou-Long, Tonut 3, Melli 2, Baron 3, Ricci 2, Hall 12, Hines 9, Datome, Voigtmann. All. Messina

VILLEURBANNE: Mathews 17, Noua 6, Bost 5, Kahudi 10, Diot 3, Tyus 7, Risacher, De Colo 13, Fall 10, Lighty 5, Obasohan 3, Pons ne. All. Parker

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 23/35, AV 15/27; 3-pointers; MI 4/21, AV 11/28, free throws: MI 15/21, AV 16/18; rebounds: E 39 (Davies 8), AV 22 (Tyus 7); assists: MI 15 (Hines 2), AV 16 (Bost 6)

Olimpia Milano, next matches: Trento and Monaco

Olimpia Milano is back preparing for the double away match: Sunday against Reggiana (6.00 pm) and Thursday 26 January with Monaco (9.00 pm), before returning to the Forum on the 29th against Trento (4.15 pm) and Tuesday 31 when he arrives the Baskonia (7 pm). Then another match at the Forum on Thursday 2 February with Red Star Belgrade (8.30pm).

