Olimpia Milano falls at home with Real Madrid. Coach Messina’s analysis

“Congratulations to them, they are a good team and of course we knew that. My feeling is that in the second half they entered the field much more aggressive, but despite this we continued to build good shots. Unfortunately, we made 9/19 on the iron and missed at least seven completely open threes. We paid him because at the same time with them Hezonja and Musa they continued to score. There were times when we played good basketball and others not, “coach Ettore Messina analyzes the defeat ofOlimpia Milan at home against the real Madrid for 83-77 (second consecutive defeat, 3-3 the balance so far in the Euroleague).

Olimpia Milano, standing ovation for the return of Chacho Rodriguez

On the night of the return of the Chacho Rodriguez (who will then close with 9 points and 4 assists) in that Mediolanum Forum where in June he won the Scudetto against Virtus Bologna (standing ovation for him by the over 12 thousand present), i champions of Italy they fall against the team of coach Mateo. A first half of 50 points (to 47) with 12/16 of 3 points is not enough. “We will have to keep working to grow. Obviously we shot very well in the first half and the conditions were there to build a better advantage. We didn’t do it because we were not up to par in defense.”

See also The possible eleven of PSG to face Olympique de Lyon Chacho Rodriguez (Ipa photo)



Olimpia Milano, Real Madrid change pace in the second half

In the second half the music changes, 27 points overall for theOlimpia Milan of which only 11 points in the first 13 minutes of the second half (20-11 for the real Madrid the partial in the third quarter): at 34 ‘the scoreboard scores 63-75, the hosts with pride try to go back down to 75-80 with 50 seconds from the end, but it is not enough (a couple of offensive rebounds are fatal granted to the Spaniards in the final moments). Overall, Milan suffers from the physicality of Real Madrid, the Spanish domination under the basket (40-24 rebounds, 9 from Tavares and 8 from Deck) which removes oxygen and clarity from the EA7 (12/32 of 2 points).

Ettore Messina (photo Ipa)



“We need to help Brandon Davies find each otherbecause he is playing with insecurity and we have to find ways to to have from Deshaun Thomas as a small forward those post-up situations that he can give us. We can only work. We lack a bit of physicality on the outside and we have to find it quickly, because Shields is injured so much and he won’t be able to help us for a while “, the words of Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano-Real Madrid, the 21 points of Pangos and Musa unstoppable for the blancos

Olimpia is not enough 21 points of Pangos (5/9 from 3), captain’s determination Melli (12 points and 3 rebounds) and the great first half of Naz Mitrou-Long with 11 points and 3 out of 3 in the triples (he was available for the first time this year). The real Madridin addition to the rebound domain, it flies on the wings of a Dzanan Musa devastating shooting (25 points, with 4/4 of 2 and 5/8 of 3), well backed by Mario Hezonja (15 points with 6/8 from the field).

On the situation of the team, the Olimpia Milano coach explains: “I was hoping to get better, but I was afraid this would happen. We have had so many injuries and we are paying for it. I was talking about it with Chacho Rodriguez today and he was telling me, as a player, that we are only in November. It’s true, but I can’t see it like that. I would like to hurry and that is what we will try to do. Luckily we have won away games that keep us on the waterline. The match with Virtus is a difficult match, against a strong team, but there is no difference with a match in Barcelona or with Real Madrid. The public gave us a great hand today. It will also do so on Wednesday ”.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-REAL MADRID 77-83 (20-23; 50-47; 61-67)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 5, Thomas 7, Mitrou-Long 11, Pangos 21, Tonut ne, Melli 12, Baron 6, Ricci, Hall 5, Hines, Datome 8, Voigtmann 2. All. Messina

REAL MADRID: Abalde 7, Hanga 3, Hezonja 15, Rodriguez 9, Deck 7, Poirier, Cornelie, Tavares 11, Llull, Yabusele 6, Ndiaye ne, Musa 25. All. Mateo

Note: 2 pitches: MI 12/32, RM 18/32; 3-point pitches: MI 15/31, RM 11/26; free throws: MI 8/9, RM 14/19;

rebounds: MI 24 (Hines 3), RM 40 (Tavares 9); assist: MI 18 (Hall 7), RM 20 (Musa 5)

Naz Mitrou Long and Kevin Pangos (photo Ipa)



Olimpia Milano, Euroleague derby with Virtus Bologna

EA7 returns to the field on Sunday in Pesaro in the league (at 5 pm) and in the Euroleague on November 9, when it will host Virtus Bologna at the Forum (at 8.30 pm) in the Italian derby.

Subscribe to the newsletter

