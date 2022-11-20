Olimpia Milano, super Mitrou-Long knocks out Trieste. Messina: “He is a player who gives us a lot of energy”

“I hope the second half helps the team unlock. We needed to get shooting percentages up, score, I saw we ended up with 24 assists. When you make a basket, obviously good passes become assists. Hope this helps.” Coach Hector Messina analyzes the home victory of theOlympia Milan versus Trieste for 98-81 (with 60 points from the hosts in the second overturning the partial 38-42 in the first 20 minutes). A success that comes on the eve of Euroleague’s double commitment at the Forum against Ephes And Fenerbahce: “Now we face two matches of the highest level of difficulty: if we were able to go further and win, it would clearly mean a lot. We need the desire to achieve a feat, because at the moment there is a difference, we need an attitude like that of the second half of today rather than get a bit depressed when the ball doesn’t go in, like it happened other times, even in Kaunas.”

In the success against Trieste the Mvp was certainly Naz Mitrou-Long: 23 points in 23 minutes (7/12 from 3 with 5 assists), heavy baskets and a lot of energy from him. “I didn’t expect such an impact so quickly. He’s a player who gives us so much energy, and he passes it on to the team, to the crowd. His teammates appreciate him, he’s a guy who wants to do well, sometimes he pushes and goes out I hope it continues like this, I think it can even improve”, the words of Ettore Messina at the end of the game.

In the’Olympia Milan positive signals also from Davon Hall (18 points with 3/4 from 2 and 4/6 from 3), Pangos (12 points and 5 assists) e Brandon Davis under the basket (7 rebounds, 16 points with 6/10 from 2, 4/4 free throws). Among the guests to report a Frank Bartley sometimes unstoppable with 28 points (5/7 from 2 and 5/9 from 3).

Injury front: Only Billy Baron is coming out of the infirmary anytime soon. Hector Messina makes the point: “shields he’ll have a check-up by the end of the month and we hope it will allow him to start the actual rehabilitation. There is no talk of seeing him again before the new year. Gigi (Give meed) had a virus that laid him down and now he’s still not able to go back to doing real work. Tonut he’s been out for a month since the injury (he got hurt on November 9 in the Euroleague match against Virtus, ed). Billy Baron instead he is the only one who has already done something. If all goes well, he could start again next Sunday in Treviso. The absentees today were a good quintet, a quintet that can play EuroLeague games”.

The new signing was seen at the Forum Tim Luwawu-Cabarrot who witnessed the victory against Trieste and is ready to take the field with the Olimpia shirt: “He’s a player who can help us, he occupies the natural role of Shavon Shields And Gigi Datome: it should allow us to overcome this moment in which we have neither. He is a player who has played a lot in the national team, he has done a few years in the NBA, so we are counting on it ”.

L’Olympia Milan returns to the field on Tuesday 22 November in the Euroleague againstEphes at the Forum (8.30 pm) and Thursday 24th new home match against Fenerbahce (always at 20.30). Sunday 25 will then be the championship on the Treviso field.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-BASKETBALL TRIESTE 98-81 (25-16, 38-42; 65-57)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 16, Miccoli 2, Baldasso, Alviti, Voigtmann, Thomas 2, Mitrou-Long 23, Pangos 12, Melli 7, Ricci 5, Biligha 6, Hall 18. All. Messina

TRIESTE: Bossi 5, Rolli, Deangeli 2, Vildera 9, Lever 3, Gaines 12, Pacher 10, Davis 10, Spencer, Campogrande, Bartley 28. All. Legovich

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 20/42, TS 17/31; 3-pointers: MI 16/37, TS 13/30; free throws: MI 10/10, save 8/10;

rebounds: MI 43 (Davies 7), ST 30 (Bartley 8); assists: MI 24 (Pangos 5), ST 17 (Davis 7)

