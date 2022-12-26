Olimpia Milano-Varese, derby without history at the Forum

“In the first two quarters we did what we had to do especially in defense, keeping what is perhaps the best attack in the league under control. In the second half we did less well, we lost a few balls too many, some thanks to them, others not forced , and we didn’t finish the game well, but we were good at closing it early.” Mario Fioretti analyze the derby won by Olimpia Milano against Varese in the press room (coach Ettore Messinawho managed the team during the match, is still grappling with the disposal of the flu state which had forced him to miss the Euroleague match won last Friday at home against AS Monaco).

Olimpia Milano-Varese: Brandon Davis and Hines MVP

THE Italian champions dominate the derby (ends 96-84 a game that is 57-32 at half-time and in which Milan has reached 28 points of maximum advantage) in front of their crowd (10,000 fans who flocked to the Forum) and end 2022 unbeaten at home in the league: seven players in double figureswith Brandon Davis who makes 20 and dominates under the basket (with 8 rebounds and 6 fouls drawn plus 3 assists) e Luwawu-Cabarrot at 12 (4 steals and 3 assists, but was sent off in the second half for unsportsmanlike action, after a coach was caught for protesting in the first half). Eleven points for Billy Baron always with a warm hand in the moments that matter (11 points and 3 heavy triples), Nicolò Melli (always great work also in defense) and a Davon Hall growing (even 7 assists). Super Kyle Hines which showcases an ‘total’ performance (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 fouls suffered). In double digits too Mitrou-Long (10 points but 3 in the first half when the game splits: 3/7 overall from the field and 1/5 from 3).

“The move to put Luwawu-Cabarrot on Colbey Ross it is nothing new in the sense that other times we have deployed him on the point guard to press him across the board obtaining good results. Today for twenty minutes what we had thought of doing succeeded, we also passed the ball well and found good baskets, after a little less”. underlines Mario Fioretti. On choosing to field Kyle Hines: “The use was foreseen because it had already been out in Trento and we also wanted to use it without squeezing it too much”. Datome’s conditions: “He’s on the right track but to see him again on the pitch, we’ll still need a little patience”

Olimpia Milano-Varese Scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – OPENJOBMETIS VARESE 96-84

Olympia Milan: Davies 20 (8 reb), Luwawu-Cabarrot 12, Mitrou-Long 10, Tonut, Melli 11, Baron 11, Ricci 5, Biligha 2, Hall 11, Baldasso 3, Alviti 1, Hines 10. Coach Messina.

Varese: Ross 21, Woldetensae 8, Librizzi, Virginio 2, Caruso 19 (8 reb), De Nicolao 5, Zhao, Ferrero 8, Brown 9, Owens ne, Johnson 12. Coach Brase.

Olimpia Milano, next commitments: now Valencia and Virtus Bologna

L’Olympia Milan now focuses onEuroleague: Thursday 29 December (at 8.30 pm) the Valencia in the last match of the year. 2023 will open with the big championship match on the field of Virtus Bologna (January 2 at 20.30), before the transfer to Greece on the field ofOlympiacos Epiphany evening (at 8 pm)

Subscribe to the newsletter

