“I’m really happy. A good victory for us, we played as a team and had a more than good match on both sides of the field. We also managed to split the minutes, nobody played too much, not even Napier and Melli”, he explains Hector Messina in the press room after the 99-74 victory of theOlympia Milan at the Forum against the Bayern Monaco.

Eighth success in the last nine Euroleague games for Olimpia which approaches a playoff area where the fight is wide open for only one available place (Baskonia and Zalgiris with 15 wins, Valencia, Efes and Milan with 14). Shabazz Napier was certainly one of the main keys to this breakthrough and also against the Bayern Monaco the 31-year-old American point guard put on a show with a great second half of 16 points (20 in the match, with 5/6 from three and 4 assists) which puts out any hypothesis of a comeback by the Bavarians (held up by a super Obst author of 27 points of including 19 in the first half) and takes the “Mvp Mvp” chorus paid to him by the Forum audience when he came out. In the Milanese victory, however, there are many protagonists, starting with Luwawu-Cabarrotprotagonist when the hosts start like a rocket in the first half and immediately smash the game (for him 14 points with 3/6 from 2 and 2/2 from 3) reaching up to +25 (36-11).

Good signals from Shavon Shields in the 15 minutes on the pitch (with 9 points): “Everyone helped us out, but it was very comforting to see Shields with real Shavon minutes or close to being the player he is,” underlines Messina. Looking ahead: “Now we have another important match in the league, then two away games in the EuroLeague, this was the ninth game of the month of March, so it would be normal at some point to have someone tired or have problems. We always think one game at a time and let’s start with that of Brescia”, the words of the coach of the Italian champion team.

The impact of Tonut was excellent (he still started in the starting lineup for him 9 points and 5 rebounds) and Messina explains: “We are all very happy for him. No one has ever had any doubts about quality and seriousness. Seeing him hesitant for long periods was a disappointment. This is the Tonut seen in Venice two years ago. He is doing many good things at a higher level, in the EuroLeague. Every day he is always doing something more, such as the five assists in Istanbul. Sometimes he saw passes that none of us had seen as an unloading in the corner for Luwawu-Cabarrot who then scored from three ”.

Spectacular all-court pass by Voigtmann (7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the German’s positive evening) who sent Tonut to the basket: “It’s a move he has in his repertoire, and Stefano is good at running away, so they get on well – explains Ettore Messina – It’s a small sign of further harmony within the team”.

On Melli’s involvement in attack (8 points with 4/5 from two by the captain, without forgetting the 6 rebounds): “Nick has this very clear offensive presence against the subs, because he can get deep into position, then he can finish or find a pass for an open shot. He gives us balance and the combination with Voigtmann is helping us. We hope to improve this situation even further”, concludes Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milan – Bayern Munich scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-BAYERN MUNICH 99-74 (25-8; 49-36; 72-54)

Olympia Milan: Davies 10, Thomas 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 14, Mitrou-Long 3, Tonut 9, Melli 8, Baron 9, Napier 20, Ricci, Shields 9, Hines 4, Voigtmann 7. All. Messina

Bayern Monaco: Weiler-Babb 3, Walden 7, Seeley 8, Giffey, Bonga 2, Lucic, Obst 27, Zipser, Wimberg 2, Gillespie 8, Cheatam 17. All. Trinchieri

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 21/33, BM 19/39; 3-pointers: MI 12/19, BM 8/25; free throws: MI 21/28, BM 12/18; rebounds: MI 37 (Melli 6), BM 25 (Bonga 4); assists: MI 17 (Napier 4), BM 11 (Weiler-Babb 3)

Olimpia Milano, next matches

L’Olympia Milan now preparing for three away games: first a Brescia in the league (Sunday at 19), then a very hot week of the Euroleague on the field ofEphes (Wednesday 28 at 19.30) and Thursday 30 on that of Maccabi (Thursday 30 at 20.05). Sunday 2 April at 18.30 we return to the Forum for the match with the Reyer Venice.

