Olimpia Milano comes close to a comeback, but Zalgiris Kaunas clears the Forum with a triple from Ulanovas

“They played a solid game, in attack and defense, as a Final Four team, fully in the playoff zone. Coming to us, I’m happy with the comeback, with the positive signals that have come from Stephen Tonutwhich I think broke the ice in his first year in Milan, from Goofy Ricci played another solid game”, the words of Hector Messina in the post match of Euroleague who saw theOlympia Milan lose 61-66 to Forums against it Zalgiris Kaunas. “Our reality right now is that if three-four players can’t give us enough, whatever the reason, then winning becomes difficult at this level,” says the coach of the Italian champion team who dates back to -19 at the end of the third quarter (40-59) at -2 in the last 48” of the match (with a couple of triples by Hall in the last fraction, then one by Baron and then the 5-0 of the final almost hook-up signed by Tonut- Baron). Ulanovas’ three-point basket brings the Ukrainians back up by 5 (61-66) and thus ends the game.

Now Olimpia Milano has to think about finishing the first round in first place: “Our goal now is to beat Tortona on Sunday. It won’t be easy because they’re playing well, but we’ll try to do it because we intend to finish the first leg of the Italian championship in first place and enter the Coppa Italia as number 1.” explains Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano, “the great example of Kyle Hines”

Going back to the match against Kaunas, the Olimpia Milano coach underlines: “The team unlocked in the fourth quarter by following the great example of Kyle Hines, who defended, handled the ball, did excellent things. We have to follow that example, we are working on it.”

Olimpia Milano injuries: the situation of Pangos and Shields

Facing injuries and the transfer market. “This morning the isokinetic test he was subjected to Kevin Pangos gave bad news. We were calibrated on his recovery within certain times, which is why we had excluded any intervention on the market. Today we’ll do some reflection, because Kevin won’t repeat another month’s test and if all goes well he’ll be on the pitch maybe at the end of March. The scenario has changed. The test went well Shavon Shields, he is proceeding correctly. It is unlikely that he will be ready for the Coppa Italia, but hopefully he will be by the end of February. Now we have a clearer picture of what the next two and a half months will be like and we can make other assessments”.

About Luwawu-Cabarrot: “I don’t think it’s a problem of acclimatization, also because apart from the NBA he has played a lot in the national team. Ten days ago he was decisive in Bologna, I’m not talking about two months ago, so I’d say it’s just this, a negative moment”.

Olimpia Milan-Zalgiris Kaunas. scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – ZALGIRIS KAUNAS 61-66 (9-19, 27-37, 40-59, 61-66).

Olimpia Milano: Davies 8, Thomas 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4, Mitrou-Long 3, Tonut 8, Melli 4 (8 reb), Baron 11, Ricci 5 (7 reb), Hall 9, Alviti ne, Hines 4, Voigtmann ne Coach Messina.

Zalgiris Kaunas: Taylor 2, Lekavicius 5, Hayes 16 (7 reb), Kalnietis ne, Smits 13, Birutis 2, Lukosiunas ne, Brazdeikis 4, Polonara 3, Dimsa 2, Butkevicius 6, Ulanovas 13 (8 reb). Coach Maksvytis.

Olimpia Milano next commitments: now Tortona

L’Olympia Milan returns to the field on Sunday at 6 pm at the Forum against Derthona Tortona and Friday 20 new home match in the Euroleague against Lyon (8.30 pm).

