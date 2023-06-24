Olimpia Milano champion of Italy; it is the 30th championship

L‘Olimpia Milano wins the third star: the thirtieth championship comes after beating Virtus Bologna 67-55 in game 7 at the Forum (in front of 12,567 spectators). It is the fifth tricolor of the Armani era and the second in a row.

Ettore Messina: “The Scudetto of a group on and off the pitch. The Scudetto of a super prioprietà”

“We owe this Scudetto to a property who, even in the darkest moments, supported us with positivity, without ever getting caught up in anxiety. Mr. Armani and Mr. Dell’Orco they had a very important weight. Then it is a championship of a group of players who had a thousand reasons to be dissatisfied for minutes they didn’t play or for other reasons, but in the end he always found the strength to put personal situations aside to think about the team. The proof is tonight’s match, where everyone helped us and had useful moments, in defense and in attack. Then it is the championship of a staff of competent and smart peopleI mean the technical staff but not only”, explains coach Ettore Messina in the press room.

Which underlines: “We are enormously grateful to the fans for what they have given us, not only today, but also in the difficult moments of the season. Winning is always a wonderful satisfaction. Very few would have thought that a team would be able to win all four games at homeI too had many doubts. Instead, this was a performance of great cohesion, they dived for every loose ball. And we took all the loose balls. We did a little bit of what we had already done in Race 5, we didn’t wait for them, we attacked them”.

Ettore Messina, second consecutive Scudetto at the helm of Olimpia Milano

and first back-to-back since 1987 (photo Ipa)



Olimpia Milano champion of Italy, Gigi Datome MVP of the finals

On the night of the red and white triumph, Gigi Datome is awarded as Mvp of the final: the first quarter is super (with 10 points it will be 16 at the end), his is a performance as a great leader on both sides of the field. “We kept it in mothballs all year. I uttered fifty thousand curses when he was out, thanks to everyone who worked with him, physiotherapists, doctors, trainers. I would like to be a little zen like Gigi, I’ve never seen him discouraged, except at the pre-Olympic in Turin when he was physically down and had an impossible elbow. He has great inner serenity. He was our MVP, and it’s a beautiful thing”, comments Ettore Messina.

From Melli to Shabazz, from Ricci to Shields and Baron: the night of the triumph of Olimpia Milano

But there are many protagonists in Ettore Messina’s team: in the first half the baskets of Shavon Shields weigh (7 of the 10 points in his game to which must be added 5 rebounds and 5 assists during the match) who forces a little in the second half, but remains the protagonist in the defensive phase. There is the great second half of Nicolò Melli (after 2 fouls that keep him out in the first twenty minutes he returns to the field and puts in a fundamental job in defense, as well as 7 rebounds and 4 points), a Shabazz Napier who struggles with shooting, but then scores 5 very heavy consecutive points in the last period (8 total with 6 assists) who keep Virtus at a distance. And there are two heavy triples from an excellent Ricci in the final second and third quarters (extending to 48-34), or those of Billy Baron who unlocks in the last five minutes and scores the baskets that bring Bologna to its knees. Without forgetting the excellent performance of Kyle Hines.

Captain Nicolò Melli celebrates the Scudetto of Olimpia Milano (photo Ipa)



Olimpia Milano wins as a team and with a very high level defensive test: Bologna closes the first ten minutes with 9 points and in the third quarter they will score 5 in a final that Virtus closes with 55. The Italian champions always control the match, keeping their rivals at a safe distance, the team’s last gasp by Sergio Scariolo is in the 36th minute when a couple of triples by Teodosic bring the visitors within 8 (55-47), but Billy Baron immediately makes a comeback from long range and Datome closes the game with a basket of 61-47 which marks the definitive surrender from Bologna.

Coach Ettore Messina explains the choices of his turnover that led his Olimpia Milano to the Scudetto. “Hines I never let him out, because of his story and what we believe in, for me it’s trivial, there are things that are worth more than two baskets or a rebound. I chose Hall, who didn’t make a great series, but I had to face the physicality and depth of Virtus. I was really worried. When you make these picks, there are five players standing out. This can split a team, if one of them went to someone to cry and found fertile ground everything would fall apart. Instead they all continued to work, even overcoming the humiliation when match day arrives of going to train individually because you never know. That’s why I say it’s the Scudetto for all the people who work with us.”

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 67-55 (21-9, 38-29, 48-34, 67-55)

Olympia Milan: Tonut, Melli 4, Baron 11, Napier 8 (6 ast), Ricci 6, Biligha, Hall 2, Baldasso ne, Shields 10, Hines 8, Datome 16, Voigtmann 2. Coach Messina

Virtus Bologna: Cordinier 6, Mannion ne, Belinelli, Pajola 3, Jaiteh 5 , Shengelia 13, Hackett 7, Mickey 6, Camara, Ojeleye 5, Teodosic 10, Abass. Coach Scariolo

