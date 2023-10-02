Olimpia Milano, comeback victory against Treviso. Ettore Messina: “You complicate your life with a soft approach”

“We complicated the match with a soft approach, against a very lively team, played well by Frank Vitucci. Then little by little we found energy in the key players”. Coach Ettore Messina analyzes Olimpia Milano’s victory against Treviso on the first day of Serie A.

The Italian champions return to the Forum (over 9.7 thousand spectators) three and a half months after the championship triumph (and the third star won) against Virtus Bologna. Three quarters of suffering, then the Milanese team finishes 86-80.

On singles: “Obviously, Shields played a great match, Melli finished well, Pangos changed pace in the second half after a somewhat timid start, Stefano Tonut I would say was very solid. In the end, Mirotic did what great champions sometimes know how to do: for three quarters he played the other way around and then in the end he did the things that were needed to win the game, I’m thinking of his triple from the corner, the free throws”, underlines Ettore Messina. “In the second half, we scored 50 points. I’m happy, I believe that by working the other kids will follow the leadership of the veterans.”

Positive proof by Stefano Tonut: “He played well, I expect this from him. Now he knows his teammates, the environment, the situations. His minutes, many today, were obviously deserved.” The 22-year-old Ismael Kamagate gave excellent signals when he came onto the pitch: “He had a few promising minutes, he showed what he can become. We will continue to work on it. It was promising. Naturally, when matches go badly for young players it is not easy to have space because you tend to use the safest ones. But they are His signals were important.”

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – NUTRIBULLET TREVISO 86-80 (17-24, 21-16, 24-21, 24-19) (17-24, 38-40, 62-61, 86-80)

Olimpia Milan: Lo 6, Poythress 16 (6 reb), Bortolani 1, Pangos 10 (4 ast), Tonut 8, Melli 2, Kamagate 5, Ricci 3, Flaccadori 1, Caruso, Shields 22 (7 ast), Mirotic 12 (4 reb) . Coach Messina.

Nutribullet Treviso: Bowman 11, Booker 13, Zanelli 5, Harrison 8 (7 reb, 6 ast), Torresani ne, Faggian 2, Young 14, Scandiuzzi ne, Mezzanotte 5, Allen 5, Camara 4, Paulicap 13 (11 reb). Coach Vitucci.

Note: 46-54% two-point shooting, 42-24% three-point shooting, 75-76% free throws, 32-42 rebounds, 17-19 assists, 8-5 steals, 9-13 turnovers.

Olimpia Milano, now Fenerbahce in the Euroleague

Now it’s time for Olimpia Milano to debut in the Euroleague: Friday 6 October in Istanbul on the pitch Fenerbahcethen Sunday away to Naples (at midday) and the first European home match at the Forum will be on Thursday against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Subscribe to the newsletter

