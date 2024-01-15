Olimpia Milano beats Tortona in a sprint. Ettore Messina: “Melli-Hall guided us”

“It was a difficult match, objectively some of us paid a bit due to tiredness. Nicolò Melli guided us throughout the match, he played an exceptional performance, and Devon Hall did the same, taking on the heaviest responsibilities in the crucial moments of the match”, explains Ettore Messina after Olimpia Milano's victory against Derthona 83-82. “We also had good moments, but then they were ruined by turnovers or other less good passes. Obviously on the plus eight we should have done better.”

In fact, with two minutes to go the Italian champions are at +8 and seem to have closed the matchthen a break by the guests, with a triple from Ross that turns everything around to 81-82. A basket by Devon Hall (14 points and decisive in important moments of the match) puts the hosts back in front. Excellent defense by the Milanese on the following possession. Shabazz Napier takes Candi's tactical foul: after missing the first free throw, he voluntarily misses the second because with two seconds left, Tortona has no timeouts and doesn't have time to reverse the action.

Olimpia Milano, super Melli. And Simmenthal returns

Nicolò Melli super with 23 points (9/10 from 2 and 8 rebounds). Olimpia Milano celebrates the victory and the historic Simmenthal brand which will return to the team's uniforms: it will be the team's jersey sponsor starting from the second half of the 2023/2024 Serie A football season.

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Guglielmo Caruso's performance is encouraging”

“Guglielmo Caruso's performance was very encouraging (8 points in the nine minutes played in the first half, ed.), because he can expand our rotation – underlines Ettore Messina – In the first half he was very valid, then in a balanced match in the second half I didn't feel like putting him back on the pitch, I preferred to rely on the veterans including Ricci. But if he plays like this he will become very important for us.”

Olimpia Milano, Shields close to returning

On the injury front, “the closest to returning could be Shavon Shields. If there are no negative turns, he could be available to do ten minutes in Valencia or next Sunday. For the others we will see in the coming weeks.”

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO-BERTRAM TORTONA 83-82 (20-18; 42-35; 58-56)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Poyhtress, Bortolani 9, Tonut 4, Melli 23, Napier 14, Kamagate ne, Ricci 2, Flaccadori 2, Hall 14, Caruso 8, Hines 2, Voigtmann 5. All. Messina

TORTONA: Zerini 3, Noua 3, Ross 17, Baldi ne, Candi 11, Errica ne, Strauins 11, Baldasso 4, Severini, Obasohan, Weems 10, Thomas 23. Coach De Raffaele

Notes: 2-point shots: MI 26/42, TRT 16/33; 3-pointers: MI 5/14, TRT 12/29; free throws: MI 16/20, TRT 14/17;

rebounds: MI 35 (Melli 8), TRT 23 (Baldasso 4); assists: MI 19 (Napier 9), TRT 19 (Ross 5)

Olimpia Milano next matches

Ettore Messina's team will be on the pitch in Valencia on Friday 19 January in a crucial match in the race for the Euroleague play-ins (the Spaniards are eleventh with 10 wins, Milan follows with 9 successes), then away on Sunday Pesaro (6.30pm). On January 26th we return to the Forum for Olimpia Milan-Barcelona (8.30 pm)

